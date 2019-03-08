Search

East London too strong for Ilford Wanderers

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 November 2019

East London go on the attack against Ilford Wands

Archant

In-form East London proved too strong for lford Wanderers in their London Three Essex clash at the weekend, running out 34-5 winners.

The visitors arrived at a damp and dismal Forest Road to face hosts who were dealing with another week of covering for missing players and trying to find some fluency.

Ironically, Ilford probably had the better of the early exchanges, keeping East in their own half for 15 minutes.

They certainly had the better of the scrum, regularly pushing forward, but couldn't translate territory into points whereas in rare early attacks, East London were able to bag a penalty and go the length of the pitch for a converted try to make it 10-0.

Ilford troubled the scoreboard for the only time as a well-worked wide move which saw Tom Clancy cross the line. But from then on it was East London, showing adventure and good hands, who piled up the points.

Coach Alex Berbank said: "East London showed good pace and vision, with a solid defence. We just have to keep working on the basics."

