Taylor proud of Ilford despite defeat to Epping

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 December 2018

Action from Ilford Wanderers against Epping Upper Clapton in London Three Essex (pic: Graham Rowe)

Archant

Forest Road club beaten 34-10 in league on Saturday

Ilford Wanderers gave a good account of themselves at home to London Three Essex leaders Epping Upper Clapton, despite losing 34-10.

Injuries forced the hosts into a number of changes and Wanderers were dealt a further blow when two of their forwards limped off in the opening 15 minutes.

Epping, meanwhile, showed why they currently lead the way and held a 26-0 advantage at half-time.

Ilford suffered two more injuries in the second half, while fly-half Alfie Waddens was sent to the sin-bin.

Despite being at a numerical disadvantage throughout the second period, Wanderers scored two tries through Josh O’Neil and skipper Jason Taylor.

And though disappointed to lose, Taylor was proud of the performance, commenting: “This was about the display more than the score.

“Epping have a powerful set of forwards that we struggled to contain in the first half, but in the second half with our backs to the wall, we just kept hammering away to win that period.

“We lost the game, but we’re satisfied with how we played.”

