Redfern happy with success for Woodford in testing conditions at Harlow

Tom Redfern was pleased Woodford came through testing conditions at Harlow with a 14-13 victory to remain top of London Two North.

Both teams had to contend with near-freezing conditions at the weekend, while driving rain also made things difficult.

Tries, though, from Jake Collins and Matt Farrington saw the Highams club record a third straight league win.

And head coach Redfern admits he was happy his team did what was needed to take the points in grim weather.

“Conditions made sure the match itself wasn’t a spectacle and it was one of those where you’re happy just to win,” he said.

“The weather made it tough for everyone involved, from the two teams to the officials to those who came along to watch.

“It’s a game that both us and Harlow will hope not to see a repeat of this season because everyone probably has a cold now because of it.

“Credit to Harlow as they put us under pressure in the second half, but we felt we left some tries out there. Again, though, we were just happy to win.”

The victory means Woodford will start the New Year at the top of the pile, four points clear of second-placed Romford & Gidea Park.

It has been a remarkable transformation for the Highams club, who began the year embroiled in a battle to avoid relegation.

Almost 12 months on, Woodford are involved in a battle to exit the division at the other end.

The success at Harlow capped a superb calendar year for the Highams club, and Redfern feels the win summed how the past 12 months for the team.

“We were glad to end the year with that kind of win because we’ve had to battle in a lot of games in 2018,” he added.

“If you look back to where we were on January 1 to where we are now, it’s been an amazing turnaround.

“Everyone can be proud of what we’ve achieved this year, first through staying up and now leading the table heading into the New Year.

“We’re looking forward to the break now and then getting back at it in January ahead of our match against Southwold.”