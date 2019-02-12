Wanstead’s Pugh happy to kick off tenure with victory at Harlow

Wanstead celebrate a try earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

New Herons head coach oversaw 19-15 success on Saturday

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bill Pugh was delighted his spell as Wanstead head coach began with a 19-15 success at Harlow in London Two North East.

Pugh took charge of the team for the first time at the weekend after David Wiggins stepped back from his first-team duties with the Herons.

The change in the management structure did not have an adverse effect on the Roding Lane North club as they collected a second win in a row.

Pugh was pleased with the success in his first game in charge, but knows there is still plenty of room for improvement in the coming weeks.

“It was a great win for the boys and they fought very hard to get it,” said the new head coach.

“We know there are areas where we need to improve on, such as our discipline, but the players were getting used to a new game plan so that will get better week-by-week.”