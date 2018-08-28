Pugh excited to take charge of Wanstead for first time at Harlow

Herons have new man in charge after director of rugby David Wiggins stepped away from first-team affairs

Saturday will mark the start of a new era for Wanstead as head coach Bill Pugh takes charge for the first time in London Two North East.

Pugh has taken on added responsibilities with the Herons after director of rugby David Wiggins stepped back from his first-team duties.

A trip to struggling Harlow provides the backdrop for the first game in charge for Pugh, who will be assisted at Roding Lane North by forwards coach Mark Collins.

And the new head coach is looking forward to taking charge of Wanstead for the first time.

“Mark and I are both looking forward to this weekend and the boys have been in a good place in training,” said Pugh.

“Our squad is looking good for this weekend and Harlow is a great place to play at, with the facilities they have there.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game as Harlow are improving every week and they’ve pushed some of the better sides in this division hard recently.

“We expect they will be well coached and well organised, so we know we have to turn up.”

Wiggins arrived at Wanstead in the summer of 2017 after the club had won promotion from London Three Essex, initially joining as head coach before taking on the role of director of rugby last summer.

With survival this season all but secured and promotion looking unlikely, Wiggins felt the time was right to step down and hand the reigns to Pugh.

And the new head coach is keen to build on the foundations laid by Wiggins as he looks to take the Herons to the next level.

“We want to try to build on David’s work because what he did for the club was brilliant, but we also think we can add our own ideas to it,” added Pugh.

“We’ve always been a club that wants to promote our own youth players and we hope to carry that on.

“We want more players like Stuart Zeederberg, who plays well beyond his 17 years and has been brilliant for us at lock and in the back row this season.

“Stuart is setting an example for others to follow with his displays.”