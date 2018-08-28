Connors’ team seek strong start to new year away to Fullerians

Eton Manor pair George Bradley and George Cosmo do their best to stop a H.A.C opponent (pic: Martin Pearl). Archant

Eton Manor finished 2018 with a poor run of five straight defeats

Eton Manor will hope to start 2019 with a positive result away to struggling Fullerians this weekend.

Jamie Connors’ side endured a difficult end to the previous year after losing five consecutive matches in the London One North.

It has only seen them drop to seventh in the table, because of how well Manor started the term, but it is a big concern nevertheless.

The New Wilderness club had high hopes of finishing in the top three this season, but that now appears out of the picture.

Third-placed North Walsham have 59 points to their name in comparison to Manor’s 37, so the next aim will be trying to come at least fifth.

Connors’ men have finished in fifth spot in each of the last two seasons and are eight points off that position after 14 matches this term.

Saturday’s match in Watford looks a good fixture on paper for the Wanstead-based club to restore some confidence and get back on track.

Fullerians are second bottom after winning just two times this season and they were beaten by Manor on September 15 (45-17) and a repeat would be welcomed this weekend.