Farrell admits Eton Manor were 'simply not good enough' in defeat to Old Haberdashers

Eton Manor in action against Old Haberdashers. Picture: Martin Pearl Archant

Eton Manor's director of rugby Mark Farrell admits his side were "simply not good enough" in the home defeat to Old Haberdashers on Saturday.

Farrell's side were beaten 48-12 by the side who sit second in the London One North, the second time they have lost to them this season.

But the club's director has backed his team to respond as they prepare to travel to fifth-placed Brentwood on Saturday.

"It was a very difficult day for us but we are not going to win games without the ball," Farrell said after the game.

"Certain aspects of our game were simply not good enough.

"Old Haberdashers came here in second place with a strong pack and a simple game plan which they executed very well and full credit to them.

"Losing games is never easy, losing games in the manner in which we did is even harder.

"But these lads are resilient, honest and above all dedicated. Our coaching team will identify areas we need to work on and together we will be back on the training ground on Tuesday and Thursday night, working hard to put things right.

"We still have five games to go, three of which are at home, with 25 points at stake and we will look to take them all.

"Brentwood are up next which is a game we always look forward to and it has all the markings of a classic with both side's league positions at fifth and sixth respectively."

Haberdashers took the lead in the game as they took advantage of some poor tackling to score a try, which was then converted.

But it was 7-7 when Sam Jackson powered off the back of the scrum and was brought to ground just short of the line to win a penalty as Horton took a quick tap and passed out to Kirk Chettleburgh to cut back inside and drive over the line for a seven-point score.

Manor soon found themselves behind again with the score stemming from another lost line-out and they added two quick tries before the break to make it 26-7.

Habs kicked off the second half and soon picked up from where they left off as they set up a series a driving runs which eventually saw them score another try.

Brad Burrell pulled a try back when he went over in the corner but their opponents finished off the game strongly as they reached 48 points.