Manor head into break following more inconsistency

Jack Emerson looks to offload to an Eton Manor player against Ruislip (pic: Martin Pearl). Archant

Eton Manor suffered a 31-25 loss at home to Ruislip last weekend to continue their inconsistency in the London One North this season.

After winning their opening two games of 2019, the New Wilderness club have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Ruislip held a 21-13 lead at half time, despite a brace by Manor’s Elliot Brown, and it was extended to 26-13 early on in the second period.

Freddie Heaton and Robb Falls did manage to cross over for the hosts, but the visitors claimed the points.

It was a frustrating result for Jamie Connors’ men and they now take a break from action until February 9 when old rivals Colchester will host the New Wilderness outfit in Essex.

There will be no training at Manor tonight as the club pay their respects to beloved bar manager Sue Reynolds, who passed away this month.

A service will be held at the City of London Crematorium at 2pm and will be followed by drinks and refreshments at Sue’s Bar back at Eton Manor.

John Roach said: “The club is deeply saddened to announce that Sue Reynolds, our beloved bar manager, passed away last Sunday following a short illness.

“Sue leaves her mother Diane and her four children; Bianca and her partner Reece, Cameron, Dwayne and Rio. All our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.

“Sue, above all else, was a truly wonderful, lovely, gentle and kind person, a brilliant bar manager, and fantastic mother. So much fun to be with on both sides of the bar.

“Like many of you I have always been in awe of how much time and effort Sue put into our club.

“However, it is only since she had to stop work due to her illness, that Gary, myself and the rest of the committee have truly understood how much she has given to our club.

“The Service will be held at the City of London Crematorium on Thursday 31st January at 14.00 Hours and will be followed by drinks and refreshments at Sue’s Bar back at the Manor.

“In the words of Matt House ~ Sue brings memories of fun nights, smiles and greetings at the Manor. Double brandy forever Sue.

“Sue, you will be missed so much, and The Manor will never be the same without you, rest in peace, you wonderful, lovely lady.”