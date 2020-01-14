Search

Eton Manor secure big away win at Southend

PUBLISHED: 14:31 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 14 January 2020

Eton Manor in action against Southend. Picture: Martin Pearl

Eton Manor ensured they beat Southend for the second time this season with a 41-17 away victory.

Manor opened the scoring when Nick Horton moved the ball along his backs to Aaron Lowe to go over the line after cutting inside, which was then converted by Cameron Dutch.

The away side's next score came when Jamie Millais set off and left chasing defenders in his wake he ran into the 22 where he evaded a tackle from the last defender before going over the line, with the extra points extending the lead to 14-0.

Soon after, Manor lost the ball following a lineout, allowing Southend to pounce as their scrumhalf gathered the ball and darted through a gap before being stopped by a high tackle.

The ref played advantage as Southend recycled the ball where one of their gigantic props drove over from 5 metres out for a converted try.

Things went from bad to worse for Manor when Dutch slipped and failed to gather a kick, allowing Southend to pick up the ball and go over in the corner for a five-point score to make it 14-12.

But Manor made it 19-12 when Dutch kicked towards Southend's line and Elliott Brown outpaced the defence to get the ball just before the line before knocking it into the dead ball area and diving on it to score, with the conversion also proving successful.

Southend had the perfect start to the second half when they caught Manor napping and went over in the corner for an unconverted try, narrowing the deficit to 19-17.

But Horton added a fourth try when he picked up a bouncing ball to dive over the line before Robb Falls drove low and hard for another unconverted try.

It was 34-17 soon after as Dutch beat his man and dived in at the corner for another which was then converted.

Elliot Brown completed the scoring when he reacted the quickest to pick up a loose ball up before using his pace to go over in the corner for another score.

Speaking about the win, director of rugby Mark Farrell said: "Third placed Southend were no push over but with our strong defensive platform, we demonstrated more self belief, more desire and far more determination than our opponents."

Next up for Eton Manor is a home clash with London One North bottom side Ruislip.

