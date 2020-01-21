Eton Manor score 18 tries as they hammer bottom club Ruislip 110-0

Eton Manor in action against Ruislip. Picture: Martin Pearl Archant

Eton Manor hammered struggling Ruislip on Saturday as they picked up a huge 110-0 victory over the London One North's bottom side.

Manor ran in 18 tries and in the process scored the most number of points by a Manor senior team in living memory.

The scoring was opened when Cameron Dutch broke towards Ruislip's 22, ghosted past a couple of defenders and passed out to Rob Falls to sprint over the line for an unconverted try.

Falls was again on the scoresheet when Manor set up a driving maul which was initially well countered by Ruislip, but Manor got a second drive with Falls going over the line for the try for Dutch to convert.

Elliot Brown then evaded several challenges and went over for the first of his four tries before he chased down a kick to score his second of the afternoon.

Next to score was Brad Burrell, who was the beneficiary of a well-executed catch and drive from a lineout and although the extra points were not added, the scoreboard moved to 31-0.

Hooker Ryan Lee added another two tries before the break to make it 43-0 at half-time.

It took Manor eight minutes of the second half to add to their tally as Burrell fed the supporting Ollie Waugh, who used his pace to beat the defenders to the line.

Millais was the next Manor scorer as Waugh broke and fed him to beat his opposite number and sprint in from 35 metres out for a seven-point score.

Jamie Millais soon added to the tally with another two tries after being found by Waugh and then Dutch.

And there was nothing Ruislip could do to stem the flow of points being scored against them as, in quick succession, Carley Buisson, substitute Rhys Davis-Horne and Brown all scored to take the lead to 83-0.

Brown and Dutch continued to torment Ruislip as Dutch scored two tries and Elliot another one as Dutch took his side past the 100-point mark.

With almost the last play of the game, Ben Boulton-Smith scored the final try to complete an astounding victory.

Director of rugby Mark Farrell said: "We showed good composure, trusting our game plan, working hard together to produce a record score for Manor of 110-0."

Manor's next game is against local rivals Woodford, who sit second from bottom.