Eton Manor end successful month with another victory against local rivals Woodford

Eton Manor in action against Woodford. Picture: Martin Pearl Archant

Eton Manor followed up their record breaking win over Ruislip with a 29-10 victory away at local rivals Woodford on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The away side opened the scoring when Ben Boulton-Smith took the ball into contact before popping it to Cameron Dutch, who sent a long pass out to Jamie Millais on the wing.

The powerful winger barged his way through two attempted tackles, swatted away another and then beat the covering defenders to score in the corner.

From 15 metres out, Carly Buisson then spotted a gap and powered through to score his side's second try which Dutch converted.

Woodford finished the second half with some good possession, moving the ball wide to create an an overlap allowing Danny Higgins to score in the corner.

The home side's player-coach Tom Redfern then struck an excellent conversion from the touchline to bring the score to 12-7 at the half-time break.

You may also want to watch:

Woodford kicked off the second half and soon won a penalty on the 10-metre line when Manor were penalised for going over the top at a ruck.

The long-range attempt was successful from Redfern, bringing Woodford in touching distance at 12-10 but it would be the last time they troubled the scoreboard in the game.

Soon after, Ollie Waugh drove forward only to be stopped a few metres short before the ball was fed to Millais and then back to Waugh, who had more luck this time and crashed over the line for another Manor try.

After Manor were awarded a penalty 5 metres out, Millais took a quick tap and go but was stopped on the line before his side drove forward as a unit and over the line where Ryan Lee claimed the try.

Winger Elliot Brown then intercepted a pass and sprinted away from the chasing defenders to run the length of the pitch for a try converted by Dutch to complete the scoring.

Director of rugby Mark Farrell said: "We knew Woodford were going to be a very difficult opponent.

"All in all it was a very satisfying day for our club and rounded off our January fixtures with four wins from four games."

On Saturday, Manor face their sternest test so far when they welcome runaway leaders North Walsham, who have only been beaten once in the London One North this season.