Eton Manor claim win over Amersham but director Farrell says there is still work to be done

Eton Manor in action against Amersham. Picture: Martin Pearl Archant

Eton Manor director of rugby Mark Farrell believes there is still plenty for his side to work on despite picking up a 31-14 win over Amersham on Saturday.

After a slow start to the game, Manor battled hard to secure their first victory of 2020 in the London One North.

But Farrell insists there are still improvements to be made and believes his side should have added to their score on Saturday.

He said: said "Amersham came at us hard from the start and it took us a while to get a foothold in the game.

"The gain line battle within this period was fiercely contested but once we did seize control, we were able to play our game patterns and scored four very well executed tries.

"Although it must be said that by the end of the game it was felt a few more scores were left begging.

"There's still plenty to work on, this side has been unbalanced recently with the volume of injuries it has had.

"But some of these players are returning and the competition for places is hotting up.

"Training will undoubtedly ramp up another notch this week as we quickly turn our attention to our next fixture, Southend RFC away, where we take both our First & Second XV's."

Amersham opened the scoring when their right winger received the ball unmarked and had the pace to beat the covering defenders to go in at the corner to score, which was then converted.

But from a penalty, Cameron Dutch stepped up and scored Manor's first points with a kick at goal after 25 minutes.

As the half drew to a close Manor were finishing the stronger of the two sides and their pressure eventually told as Jimmy Baber raced over the line for Manor's first try of the match, which Dutch then converted to make it 10-7 at the break.

And soon after the restart, Nick Horton went over the line behind the posts for a seven-point score to increase Manor's lead to 17-7.

Prop Brad Burrell added to the score with Manor's third try after some good work from Millais, with Dutch converting as the home side started to pull away from their opponents.

Amersham did manage to get a try back but a converted try from Ollie Waugh rounded off the scoring for a resounding Eton Manor victory.