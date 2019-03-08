Search

Advanced search

Eton Manor claim bragging rights over local rivals Woodford

PUBLISHED: 14:30 14 October 2019

Tom Christopher scores for Eton Manor against Woodford. Picture: Martin Pearl

Tom Christopher scores for Eton Manor against Woodford. Picture: Martin Pearl

Archant

Eton Manor prevailed over local rivals Woodford on Saturday with a resounding 33-0 victory to ensure they remained unbeaten in the London One North.

Manor were rewarded for their early pressure when Tom Christopher broke through two attempted tackles to get over the line for their first try of the game, with Cameron Dutch converting.

Soon after, Dutch gathered a Woodford kick and unleashed a high kick of his own before he was taken out late by Woodford's fullback, who was sent to the sin bin.

After kicking the penalty into touch for an attacking line-out and catching the throw, Harry Bone was presented with the ball on the wing, who headed for the line and dived in at the corner for his side's second try.

Manor increased their lead soon after when Jamie Millais gathered the ball and fed the supporting Aaron Lowe, who went over from 25 meters out to record Manors third try.

Dutch was successful with the difficult conversion meaning the score had moved to 19-0 after 17 minutes.

Manor added another early in the second half after Woodford gave away a scrum when their kick did not travel the required distance.

Millais eventually got hold of the ball and was stopped on the line but when the ball was recycled, Cluttenburg had the strength to power over the line for Manor's bonus point fourth try followed by the conversion.

After a period of Woodford possession, Manor moved the ball into Woodford's 22 where they were awarded a scrum.

And with Woodford halting Manor's drive to the line, the ref had no option but to award a penalty try and send the Woodford player to the sin bin.

Speaking about the win, director of rugby Mark Farrell said: "It was a good result but not overly satisfying.

"It wasn't the easiest of conditions to play our expansive style of rugby and at times we took some poor options.

"But that said when we did connect, we showed our precision play to score some very well made tries.

"This side is still developing and it takes time to form the partnerships necessary to become a complete team.

"We can take a lot from the fact that although we recorded our second win in a row without a point being scored against us, the players were not happy with their performance."

Most Read

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Recorder letters: Jas Athwal, Brexit and local Labour

Jas Athwal has more coverage in council paper than the mayor writes reader Colin Sweeting.

Amber weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain across London

Londoners can expect flash flooding, heavy rain and thunderstorms today. Picture: Owen Humphreys

‘Iconic’ Boots in Ilford to close after 40 years and move further up High Road

The Boots at 117 High Road,together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Recorder letters: Jas Athwal, Brexit and local Labour

Jas Athwal has more coverage in council paper than the mayor writes reader Colin Sweeting.

Amber weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain across London

Londoners can expect flash flooding, heavy rain and thunderstorms today. Picture: Owen Humphreys

‘Iconic’ Boots in Ilford to close after 40 years and move further up High Road

The Boots at 117 High Road,together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Arsenal’s Nobbs wins player of month award

Jordan Nobbs during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London

Eton Manor claim bragging rights over local rivals Woodford

Tom Christopher scores for Eton Manor against Woodford. Picture: Martin Pearl

New Woodford Town boss Weare ‘gutted’ to only draw with Clapton

Woodford Town's Dee Safer has moved into a director of football role (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wilkinson is no trouble-maker says Embleton

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his goal for Leyton Orient against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Daggers attacker Balanta is pleased to extend his deal as they look to move forward

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists