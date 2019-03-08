Eton Manor claim bragging rights over local rivals Woodford

Tom Christopher scores for Eton Manor against Woodford. Picture: Martin Pearl Archant

Eton Manor prevailed over local rivals Woodford on Saturday with a resounding 33-0 victory to ensure they remained unbeaten in the London One North.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manor were rewarded for their early pressure when Tom Christopher broke through two attempted tackles to get over the line for their first try of the game, with Cameron Dutch converting.

Soon after, Dutch gathered a Woodford kick and unleashed a high kick of his own before he was taken out late by Woodford's fullback, who was sent to the sin bin.

After kicking the penalty into touch for an attacking line-out and catching the throw, Harry Bone was presented with the ball on the wing, who headed for the line and dived in at the corner for his side's second try.

Manor increased their lead soon after when Jamie Millais gathered the ball and fed the supporting Aaron Lowe, who went over from 25 meters out to record Manors third try.

Dutch was successful with the difficult conversion meaning the score had moved to 19-0 after 17 minutes.

Manor added another early in the second half after Woodford gave away a scrum when their kick did not travel the required distance.

Millais eventually got hold of the ball and was stopped on the line but when the ball was recycled, Cluttenburg had the strength to power over the line for Manor's bonus point fourth try followed by the conversion.

After a period of Woodford possession, Manor moved the ball into Woodford's 22 where they were awarded a scrum.

And with Woodford halting Manor's drive to the line, the ref had no option but to award a penalty try and send the Woodford player to the sin bin.

Speaking about the win, director of rugby Mark Farrell said: "It was a good result but not overly satisfying.

"It wasn't the easiest of conditions to play our expansive style of rugby and at times we took some poor options.

"But that said when we did connect, we showed our precision play to score some very well made tries.

"This side is still developing and it takes time to form the partnerships necessary to become a complete team.

"We can take a lot from the fact that although we recorded our second win in a row without a point being scored against us, the players were not happy with their performance."