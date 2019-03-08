Eton Manor fall short in top-of-the-table clash with North Walsham

Eton Manor in action against North Walsham. Picture: Martin Pearl Archant

Eton Manor made the long journey to Norfolk for a top-of-the-table clash with North Walsham on Saturday as they were beaten 45-19.

Manor went ahead in the game when Jack Sullivan gathered the ball and drove low and hard before managing to get the ball over the line, with Cameron Dutch converting.

But the home side were back level when their winger broke through the middle before recycling the ball quickly, allowing the hosts to score their first try of the game followed by a conversion.

North Walsham grew more into the game and broke through Manor's line for their centre to score between the posts and give them the lead.

The lead was extended when North Walsham's winger hacked the ball into the dead ball area and won the race to touch it down and despite the missed conversion ,they led 19-7 after 32 minutes.

Manor ended the half as the stronger side and reduced the deficit to 19-14 when Ollie Waugh managed to break through the defence and went over for his side's second try, which was again converted.

Despite some good defending from Eton Manor at the start of the second half, the game changed dramatically when Davis-Horne went to intercept a pass with one hand but instead knocked the ball on.

The ref deemed it to be deliberate, resulting in Davis-Horne being sent to the sin bin as Manor's hopes for a comeback were dealt a blow.

North Walsham made the most of their man advantage and during the next 10 minutes, scored another two quick tries.

By the time Manor were back to full strength, they were left with it all to do as they as they sat 31-14 behind.

But Manor did bring it back to 31-19 with eight minutes left to play when Lowe passed to Campey who went over the line, giving them a chance of a bonus point.

Though it was not to be as the home side finished the stronger, scoring two quick converted tries to take the final score to 45-19.

Despite the defeat, Eton Manor still sit third in the London One North, nine points off league leaders North Walsham.

Next week gives Manor the opportunity to put the performance behind them when they entertain Chingford in another local derby.