Search

Advanced search

Eton Manor fall short in top-of-the-table clash with North Walsham

PUBLISHED: 15:30 22 October 2019

Eton Manor in action against North Walsham. Picture: Martin Pearl

Eton Manor in action against North Walsham. Picture: Martin Pearl

Archant

Eton Manor made the long journey to Norfolk for a top-of-the-table clash with North Walsham on Saturday as they were beaten 45-19.

Manor went ahead in the game when Jack Sullivan gathered the ball and drove low and hard before managing to get the ball over the line, with Cameron Dutch converting.

But the home side were back level when their winger broke through the middle before recycling the ball quickly, allowing the hosts to score their first try of the game followed by a conversion.

North Walsham grew more into the game and broke through Manor's line for their centre to score between the posts and give them the lead.

The lead was extended when North Walsham's winger hacked the ball into the dead ball area and won the race to touch it down and despite the missed conversion ,they led 19-7 after 32 minutes.

Manor ended the half as the stronger side and reduced the deficit to 19-14 when Ollie Waugh managed to break through the defence and went over for his side's second try, which was again converted.

Despite some good defending from Eton Manor at the start of the second half, the game changed dramatically when Davis-Horne went to intercept a pass with one hand but instead knocked the ball on.

The ref deemed it to be deliberate, resulting in Davis-Horne being sent to the sin bin as Manor's hopes for a comeback were dealt a blow.

North Walsham made the most of their man advantage and during the next 10 minutes, scored another two quick tries.

By the time Manor were back to full strength, they were left with it all to do as they as they sat 31-14 behind.

But Manor did bring it back to 31-19 with eight minutes left to play when Lowe passed to Campey who went over the line, giving them a chance of a bonus point.

Though it was not to be as the home side finished the stronger, scoring two quick converted tries to take the final score to 45-19.

Despite the defeat, Eton Manor still sit third in the London One North, nine points off league leaders North Walsham.

Next week gives Manor the opportunity to put the performance behind them when they entertain Chingford in another local derby.

Most Read

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

Labour’s Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Calls for safety measures in ‘dangerous’ South Woodford street after speeding vehicle ‘smashes’ into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council’s chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

Labour’s Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Calls for safety measures in ‘dangerous’ South Woodford street after speeding vehicle ‘smashes’ into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council’s chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Eton Manor fall short in top-of-the-table clash with North Walsham

Eton Manor in action against North Walsham. Picture: Martin Pearl

Redfern looking for Woodford to get season back on track after tough run

Tom Redfern of Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Embleton says it’s ‘funny’ Fletcher’s first match in charge is at old club

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

Embleton lauds impact Harrold has had on O’s fortunes

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham skipper has no excuses for Everton defeat

West Ham United's Mark Noble in the dugout during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists