Connors ‘massively pleased’ with Manor’s thrashing of Diss

Eton Manor's Elliot Brown goes over for a try (pic: Martin Pearl). Archant

The New Wilderness club made it back-to-back wins in the London One North

Jamie Connors praised Eton Manor after they produced an accomplished display on Saturday to thrash Diss 77-5 in the London One North.

Elliott Brown had an afternoon to remember at the New Wilderness as he raced over for five tries.

Aaron Lowe, Jack Sullivan and Harry Bone also grabbed braces each and Robb Falls and Oscar Townend got on the scoreboard too.

Connors said: “At times during the season we’ve had the game won at half time with five points in the bank and then for whatever reason fallen away in the second half, so it was massively pleasing to put in an 80-minute performance.

“It was good to see smiles on the faces of the guys, they really seemed to enjoy the game and it was great.”

Brown took the plaudits with his five-star display and Connors heaped praise on the Manor wing.

He added: “Elliot is a fantastic player and an even better guy to boot. He is a great guy, so I am really happy for him to score five tries.

“I am sure he will be the first to admit it is on the back of the other 14 blokes working hard and making sure he gets over the line.

“You do have to finish them off, though, and he did well to score five tries.”

After ending 2018 with five consecutive defeats, Manor have now won two out of two this year.

Manor head coach Connors was keen not to get carried away, but acknowledged the return to fitness of some key men has boosted the squad.

He said: “We have had a good start to the year and we have been helped by getting a few players back and we have quite a strong group at the moment, which is another good thing.

“We have also played a couple of teams down the bottom of the table, so it is funny how the fixture schedule works.

“We seem to play the top teams in a row and then the sides at the other end, but we can’t begrudge two wins from two, so really happy.”