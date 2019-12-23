Search

Eton Manor and Woodford end 2019 with defeats

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 December 2019

Action from Harpenden v Eton Manor. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Action from Harpenden v Eton Manor. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Eton Manor and Woodford both ended 2019 with defeats as they lost to Harpenden and Chingford respectively.

Harpenden V Eton Manor - Oli Lacey in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden V Eton Manor - Oli Lacey in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden ran in four tries during an impressive 30-minute to spell to hand Manor an away defeat, which leaves them seventh in the London One North heading into the Christmas break.

The home side went ahead in the second minute with Tom Sweeney scoring a penalty from the half-way line.

Three minutes later, teenage left-winger Dan James fly-hacked a charge down to score a superb try under the posts, which Sweeney duly converted.

On 14 minutes Adam Wilkinson, drafted in as an emergency scrum-half, darted over for a try after a line-out deep in Manor's 22.

Try number three arrived on the half-hour with James scorching in for his second try and five minutes later, Jimmy Speirs brought up the bonus point, capitalising on a turnover.

All three tries were converted by Sweeney.

Manor continued to put up spirited opposition and were rewarded with a try of their own in the final play of the half when Frank Sullivan crashed over from a short distance.

Cameron Dutch's conversion made it 31-7 at the break as Manor were left with it all to do.

Wilkinson helped himself to his second try on 55 minutes but a yellow card for Harpenden's Conor McClean for a deliberate knock-on allowed Manor to notch two quickfire tries, the first from Mike Sage, converted by Dutch, and the second a penalty try.

Prop Harvey Beaton steadied the ship for the home side with a sixth try but after two further yellow cards for Wilkinson and replacement Luke Govier, Manor hit back with a fourth try from Jamie Milais on 75 minutes but it proved not to be enough.

Woodford were beaten by just two points as they lost 26-24 at home to local rivals Chingford.

The defeat leaves Tom Redfern's side second from bottom at Christmas having lost 11 of their 14 games following promotion last season.

Both sides now have a two-week break before Woodford travel to Old Haberdashers and Eton Manor take on Amersham & Chiltern at home on January 4.

Most Read

‘They killed her’: Hospital apologises after giving Woodford Green woman ‘toxic’ overdose of unapproved drug

Yvonne Hewitt and her husband Owen. Picture: Osbornes Law

Serial thief stole Mayor of Redbridge’s £35,000 ceremonial gold chain to fund cocaine habit

Azhar Zamir, 43, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, December 20. Picture: Met Police/LDRS

In pictures: River Roding bursts its banks in Redbridge

The Orchard Estate recreation ground flooded by overspill water from the River Roding in Woodford Green. Picture: Ken Mears

Warning after steering wheel thieves strike in Gants Hill

Thieves stole the steering wheel from a BMW in Gants Hill. Picture: Zi Rahman

Ilford and Manor Park men guilty of murder after stabbing teenage victim 17 times in Southwark

Sultan Chaudhry, Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah have all been convicted for their parts in the death of Amara Toure on June 30. Picture: Met Police

