Farrell praises Eton Manor following impressive victory over promotion favourites

Cameron Dutch scores a try for Eton Manor (pic Martin Pearl) Archant

Eton Manor director of rugby Mark Farrell praised his side following their fine London One North win over Southend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eton Manor's Aaron Lowe in action against Southend (pic Martin Pearl) Eton Manor's Aaron Lowe in action against Southend (pic Martin Pearl)

An excellent defensive display against one of the favourites for promotion helped them to a 37-19 success at the New Wilderness on Saturday.

And Manor head to Ruislip this weekend looking to maintain their excellent form, with Farrell saying: "Although we are only four games into a 26-fixture league campaign, we saw a glimpse of what this team is capable of.

"Southend had no answer to our well-organised defence and offensively we executed nearly all our opportunities.

"Our mindset was stronger, we had the determination to outclass the in-form side in this league. Ultimately the game was won by the side that wanted to win."

Eton Manor defend against Southend (pic Martin Pearl) Eton Manor defend against Southend (pic Martin Pearl)

Debutant Jake Campey showed his class with an early run, with prop Ryan Lee making a 25-metre break to send him slicing through the covering defence for the first try, which Cameron Dutch converted from out wide.

You may also want to watch:

Southend looked to reply but Manor's defence held firm and Dutch added a penalty after 25 minutes, before Elliot Brown intercepted a pass just inside Southend's half and raced under the posts to open up a 17-0 lead.

The hosts continued to soak up pressure before the break, but Southend opened their account with a try after the restart.

Dutch saw a penalty drift past the post after a scampering run from Brown, but Manor kept the pressure on and Brown produced another jinking run before sending Campey down the line to touch down and make it 22-5.

A big hit by Jamie Millais forced a turnover and Dutch darted down the blindside to sprint in from 30 metres for the bonus point try, which he then converted.

But Southend drove forward from a lineout for their second try, which was also converted, before Millais won another penalty which Dutch sent through the posts to put his side 20 points up with 15 minutes left.

Another penalty missed the target, before Ollie Waugh's big tackle sent Southend's winger out of the action and Tom O'Connor was shown a yellow card.

The visitors claimed their third try from another lineout, but Manor had the last word as Millais forced a turnover and Robb Falls gathered up the loose ball to score the final try.