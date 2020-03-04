Difference in Eton Manor display delights director Farrell as they battle to beat Brentwood

Eton Manor's director of rugby Mark Farrell praised his side's much-improved performance to beat Brentwood on Saturday.

Manor were due to travel to Brentwood but because of their pitch being unplayable, Farrell's side instead played host to the London One North clash and secured a 44-26 win.

The victory puts them fifth in the table and Farrell was the delighted with the difference in their performance compared to the defeat against Old Haberdashers the week before.

"With eight changes to the side, the contrast in last week's under par performance to this week's emphatic win against higher placed Brentwood could not have been bigger," he said.

"Manor's strong tight five took the game to their opponents. Our tenacious back row were quicker and far more effective on the gain line.

"With the scrum and lineout functioning well and scrum-half Horton pulling the strings, our backs were allowed to dictate the play.

"There were seven well created tries scored and a few more certainly went begging.

"We showed yet again what this side is capable of when it connects."

Brentwood took the lead in the game through a penalty to put them 3-0 up but Cameron Dutch took a quick tap before making it over the line in the corner despite pressure from three defenders to make it 5-3.

Jack Sullivan powered over the line to make it 10-3 soon after following some good work from Dutch, who was injured in the process and had to be replaced.

Brentwood had a good spell of possession but it was Manor who scored again as Kirk Chettleburgh picked up the ball after Sullivan had been tackled to drive over the line.

But two penalties had brought the score back to 17-9 at the break, with Brentwood scoring a try soon after the restart to make it 17-16.

Manor hit back immediately as Sam Jackson surged over the line before Elliott Brown chased down his own kick to score a try, with Brentwood arguing that he had knocked the ball on.

Sullivan scored again soon after to make it 34-16 and Mike Sage brought Manor's score up to 41 when he darted through the defence.

Brentwood did manage to score another try as they caught Manor out in the corner but that was all they could manage.