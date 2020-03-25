Deciding how season ends will not be easy situation to resolve say Eton Manor

Deciding how the rugby season ends will not be an easy situation to resolve, a spokesman from Eton Manor RFC has said.

The Rugby Football Union last week cancelled all seasons below the Gallagher Premiership because of the coronavirus but is yet to decide on whether teams will go up or down.

Manor end the season sitting sixth in the London One North on 66 points, level with Southend Saxons in fifth.

And the club believes it was the right decision to cancel the season, with a spokesman saying: “The RFU had no choice, it simply had to be made.

“For a club like ours where we have over 1000 people attending most weeks for various reasons, we have to think about our club members, their family and friends and the wider community.

“We fully support the RFU’s decision and with the country now in virtual lockdown, it was a decision that was always going to happen.

“It’s not going to be an easy situation to resolve, especially in the higher leagues.

“Our particular league is fairly clear cut with North Walsham the deserved league champions with only one loss this season, so it would be a travesty if they were denied promotion.

“The only contentious issue will be around the play-off place, with two clubs still in with a realistic chance of being in the play-off.

“I think what is needed most is clarity with a quick decision from the RFU so that all clubs can move on and bring the season to a close.”

Manor won 12 of the 22 games they have played this season and were 13 points off second going into the final four games of the campaign.

They picked up impressive wins against Harpenden, Colchester and rivals Woodford and the club say they have reached expectations.

The spokesman added: “The season has generally gone in line with our expectations and gives us a good base to improve upon next season.

“It has been a mixed bag in relation to performances and it has been a bit disappointing that consistency hasn’t been there.”