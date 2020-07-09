Redfern: Woodford must learn

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford player/head coach Tom Redfern says his side must learn from their experience in the London One North and continue their growth as a club after their relegation was confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Redfern’s side were already mathematically relegated at the time games were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Rugby Football Union opted to decide the final tables by a best playing record formula.

But he believes they can learn from the experience and build the club up as a whole in the next two seasons as they look to get themselves back into that division.

“We were disappointed to get relegated in the end, however we really valued the experience and the lesson we’ve learnt, so we’re ready to try and build forward to being a London One team in two years time – that is certainly our aim,” said Redfern.

“We want to really develop the lads over the next two years to finish in a stronger place than the last time we were in that division.

“There is lots of things happening that are going to support that journey.”

You may also want to watch:

Woodford have also secured a new pitch at the High Road in Woodford Green, as well as a new drainage system being installed on the first-team pitch.

“We’re grateful for the investment from the club and the hard work of Chaz Ross, who has worked hard on that project by finding grants and stuff like that,” added Redfern.

“Especially in this current climate, to get something like that off the ground is brilliant. It will give us better playing facilities.”

Woodford will be running four teams next season as they have 66 players interested in playing and have managed to keep hold of majority of last season’s coaching staff, including Ross Boshier, Jamie Beeney and Scott Slade while they have also added Alex Mead to the coaching staff.

“That shows we’re going in the right direction and people want to be a part of what we’re doing. It’s really exciting times, the coaching team will pretty much stay the same, although we have unfortunately lost Craig Foster (our backs coach),” said Redfern.

“We’ve got a young coach coming in called Alex Mead who has been away playing some good quality rugby at University and he wants to get involved with coaching. Alex will come in and give us a few new ideas.

“I think it’s really important that we keep that team fresh, and make sure that we’re constantly involving and not standing still. Between the five of us, I’m confident we have one of the strongest, if not the strongest, coaching sides locally to us.”