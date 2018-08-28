Wiggins disappointed with narrow defeat for Wanstead at Cantabrigians

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season

Herons beaten 15-13 in Cambridgeshire on Saturday

David Wiggins admits fine margins cost Wanstead dear in a 15-13 defeat at Cantabrigians in London Two North East.

The Herons suffered a narrow defeat on their trip to Cambridgeshire and were beaten despite a Nick Luxmoore try and an eight-point haul from Tim Coughlan.

Director of rugby Wiggins says the game was as tight as the score suggests and was disappointed that Cantabs made the most of a couple of slip-ups by the Roding Lane North outfit.

“It was a very close game that was decided by tight margins and ultimately a couple of errors we made were punished,” he said.

“It was a good, hard game of rugby and we can have no complaints with the final result.

“It’s a dent to our aims, but we know where we have to improve and we just have to get on with it.”

Speaking ahead of that trip to Cantabs, Wiggins admitted it would be a difficult match and so it proved.

But the Wanstead boss was keen to put the defeat into perspective, believing the trip to Cambridgeshire is a tough one for any side.

“We knew Cantabs would ask some questions of us as they’re not a bad side when they have everyone available and their ground is a tough place to go,” he added.

“Of course we’re disappointed with the result, but we were content to take a losing bonus point from the game.”

Wanstead are now not in action until they host Basildon on January 26 and Wiggins intends to use the break wisely.

“There isn’t too much sorting out to do, but we know we’re about five per cent off where we need to be and we’ll be working hard in training to get there,” he said.

“We’ve got players getting ever closer to fitness and that is sure help us be in a better positions in the coming weeks.

“We didn’t underachieve against Cantabs and people said afterwards it was an enjoyable game, so we can take comfort from that.”

Wanstead will hope the upcming break gives them time to adequately prepare for the threats that Basildon will pose.