David Wiggins has likened Wanstead’s season to a rollercoaster ahead of their trip to Cantabrigians in London Two North East on Saturday. The Herons head for Cambridgeshire this weekend keen to build on a 39-10 success away to Saffron Walden last time out. After a difficult time with injuries earlier in the season, things are now starting to look up for the Roding Lane North club with players returning to action. And director of rugby Wiggins hopes that means there will be more ups than downs for his side over the remainder of the season, starting with the trip to Cantabs. “We’ve come through what was a difficult period with losing players to injury and if we can finish this season in the top three, then it would be superb,” he said. “Every season is a rollercoaster with plenty of ups and downs and at the end, you find yourself asking if it’s been a good rollercoaster or a bad one. “The boys are happy now after beating Saffron Walden and we had good support at the game, which they all appreciated.” The start of 2019 was always likely to be a tough one for Wanstead with trips to Saffron Walden and Cantabs in their first two matches of the New Year. After seeing off Saffron Walden in their first match of 2019, confidence in the Herons’ ranks is bound to be high. And Wiggins hopes the Roding Lane North club can replicate that success with another away win this weekend. “Cantabs is always a tough trip and we knew that playing twice away at the start of the New Year was always going to be hard,” he added. “We showed what we are capable of with the win at Saffron Walden and there won’t be too many changes for this weekend.”
PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 January 2019
Herons won 39-10 away to Saffron Walden last weekend
Wiggins calls Wanstead’s season a rollercoaster ahead of Cantabs trip