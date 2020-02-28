Antonio has plenty of juice left over in Seville with the club marathon record

Antonio Martin Romero smashed the East London Runners' club marathon record in Seville at the weekend with a superb run.

The Spaniard was back in his homeland for the rest and despite tough conditions he managed to break the old record by some two minutes.

"It was a bit windy and I had to take the risk of leaving the group I was in after 10k as they were slowing down," he said.

"I had to stay positive and be strong with the headwind, but I managed it in the end."

His finishing time of 2:25.24 earned him a fine 74th place overall.

Meanwhile, Joseph Gunn was in Nottingham for the National Cross-Country Championships on Saturday.

"It was the muddiest and wettest course I've ever run, but that all added to the fun," he said.

"I really enjoyed the race and was proud to be representing ELR."

In the end, he clocked 57.17 for 661st place overall.

There were a host of half marathons over the weekend for ELR athletes to take part in, led by Steven Bywater who clocked 1:55.18 for 157th in the Baldock Beast event.

Nena Rushworth-White was on the south coast for the Grand Brighton half-marathon where she managed a time of 2:16.14 for 4,769th place.

David Jordan was a fine 15th at Wokingham's half-marathon thanks to a time of 1:12.15, as the Hampton half-marathon saw Roselin Boramakot (2:28.29) and Danny Wong (2:28.30) finishing together in 2,629th and 2,630th place.

Debbie Shearing was 48th in the Run London Victoria Park half-marathon where she clocked 1:57.58, while Eleanor Wilkinson was in Birmingham for their Festival half-marathon and came home in 1:40.31, placing her 45th overall and third female.

Nick Clarke was in 10k action at the Birmingham Festival where he finished 14th in 46.13, while Grace Turner was at the Dorney Lake 10k, finishing 63rd in 57.56.

In the Run Through Hyde Park 10k on Saturday, Jamie Xavier clocked 43.55 to be 55th, with Ross Lucas 129th in 49.22.