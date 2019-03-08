Triathletes celebrate success at club championships
PUBLISHED: 17:15 18 June 2019
A number of triathletes are celebrating success following their club's championships.
Roding Valley Tri members battled the tough conditions and took part in one of their coldest swims of the season so far at the Stewartby Triathlon.
Colum Sharkey won the Men's Club Sprint Championship and Charlotte McAlindon won the Women's Club Standard Championship.
Peter Exton, Jeff Cowling and Andy Bourne came third, second and first in the Club Championship Standard Distance Triathlon and all claimed gold in their age groups.
Karen Cole also won in both her age group and the Club Championship at sprint distance.
Club chairman David Martin is currently on stage three of a cycle ride from John O'Groats to Land's End for mental health charity Men vs Miles and took time out to tweet his congratulations to all the prize winners.