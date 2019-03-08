Redbridge youngster serves up table tennis success

Frenford's Christopher George celebrates winning the under-12 boys' competition at the Jack Petchey Youth Club Festival (pic Stephen Pover) Stephen Pover

A Redbridge table tennis player took top honours in the Youth Club Table Tennis Festival run by London Youth in partnership with Table Tennis England and the Jack Petchey Foundation at Morpeth Table Tennis Club.

The event attracted 48 players from youth organisations across London Boroughs and age ranges included U12, U14, U16 and U19 for boys and girls in a fun, friendly and informal competition particularly for those who have not had a chance to play in matches.

Frenford Youth Club member Christopher George, 11, won the under-12 boys' round-robin competition after beating the four other players in his group.

Frenford Youth Club is based in The Drive, Ilford and offers a variety of programmes for local young people including sport. Around 100 youngsters turn up daily to take part.

Daniel Oliver, Volunteer Manager and Senior Youth Worker, said: "We like this competition because it encourages players of all standards to compete. We brought six players and only one has played before. It's good to get them out meeting new people and we are delighted Chris was a winner."

London Youth is a charity on a mission to improve the lives of young people in London with opportunities outside school for them to have fun with their friends, learn new skills and make a positive change in their communities.

The Jack Petchey Table Tennis programme includes competition opportunities through Schools via Team and Individual Championships, with progression to the grand finals. Over 6,000 students have played in competitions during the last year and over 40,000 school children have been directly impacted by the scheme since it started.

Sir Jack Petchey, CBE, the 94-year-old founder of the Jack Petchey Foundation is passionate about giving young people freedom and opportunity.

He said: "I loved playing table tennis as a young man. It kept me fit and active and developed my self-discipline and confidence. So many play the sport weekly thanks to this programme which is close to my heart."

For further information visit https://tabletennisengland.co.uk/clubs/jack-petchey-scheme.