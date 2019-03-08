Redbridge youngster Hasan celebrates after a huge year of successes in Muay Thai

Local teenager Hasan Chowdhury has enjoyed a year of huge success as he has bagged three Muay Thai titles.

The 13-year-old, who is from Redbridge and trains at KO Combat Academy in Bethnal Green, has won both the European Open and the International Standard Kickboxing Assocation titles.

The two titles can be added to his existing British junior Muay Thai title which he won at the Rising Stars Super Show earlier this year.

Youngster Chowdhury made the trip to Madeira to compete in a prestigious European Open sanctioned by the Portuguese Muay Thai and Kick Boxing Federation.

There were fighters from all over Europe that were competing for a title, and Chowdhury was the youngster of the four fighters chosen to represent the UK.

He fought the local champion in a three-round bout and came away with the title in his fourth international fight.

His trainers at KO Combat Academy in Bethnal Green then arranged for him to compete for the ISKA (International Standard Kickboxing Association) title fight at the Bedford Corn Exchange against another top UK junior champion.

The youngster's trainer designed a month-long training programme in the lead-up to the fight, including running, hill sprints, technical drills, strength work and sparring.

The ISKA title fight took place over five gruelling rounds and Chowdhury got the judges decision as he was awarded the prestigious belt for his win.

Chowdhury is now due to compete in a number of other title fights at the UK Muay Thai Federation Open tournament at the end of this month, before he sets off for Thailand in August where he will do some light training at a prestigious Muay Thai gym in Bangkok during his family holiday.

"I really enjoy sports but Muay Thai is my favourite," he said.

"It's a beautiful martial art with lots of history and tradition.

"I enjoy the training, travelling all over the world to train and compete and making great friends.

"I want to thank Master Bill Judd, Bradley Heason and all my other trainers for helping me so much."