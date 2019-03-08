Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Redbridge youngster Hasan celebrates after a huge year of successes in Muay Thai

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 July 2019

Hasan Chowdhury with coaches Master Bill Judd and Bradley Heason (Pic: Alam Chowdhury)

Hasan Chowdhury with coaches Master Bill Judd and Bradley Heason (Pic: Alam Chowdhury)

Archant

Local teenager Hasan Chowdhury has enjoyed a year of huge success as he has bagged three Muay Thai titles.

Hasan Chowdhury celebrates his title victory in Madeira (Pic: Alam Chowdhury)Hasan Chowdhury celebrates his title victory in Madeira (Pic: Alam Chowdhury)

The 13-year-old, who is from Redbridge and trains at KO Combat Academy in Bethnal Green, has won both the European Open and the International Standard Kickboxing Assocation titles.

The two titles can be added to his existing British junior Muay Thai title which he won at the Rising Stars Super Show earlier this year.

Youngster Chowdhury made the trip to Madeira to compete in a prestigious European Open sanctioned by the Portuguese Muay Thai and Kick Boxing Federation.

There were fighters from all over Europe that were competing for a title, and Chowdhury was the youngster of the four fighters chosen to represent the UK.

He fought the local champion in a three-round bout and came away with the title in his fourth international fight.

You may also want to watch:

His trainers at KO Combat Academy in Bethnal Green then arranged for him to compete for the ISKA (International Standard Kickboxing Association) title fight at the Bedford Corn Exchange against another top UK junior champion.

The youngster's trainer designed a month-long training programme in the lead-up to the fight, including running, hill sprints, technical drills, strength work and sparring.

The ISKA title fight took place over five gruelling rounds and Chowdhury got the judges decision as he was awarded the prestigious belt for his win.

Chowdhury is now due to compete in a number of other title fights at the UK Muay Thai Federation Open tournament at the end of this month, before he sets off for Thailand in August where he will do some light training at a prestigious Muay Thai gym in Bangkok during his family holiday.

"I really enjoy sports but Muay Thai is my favourite," he said.

"It's a beautiful martial art with lots of history and tradition.

"I enjoy the training, travelling all over the world to train and compete and making great friends.

"I want to thank Master Bill Judd, Bradley Heason and all my other trainers for helping me so much."

Most Read

Teenager shot in Ilford screamed ‘save my life’ as he banged on doors looking for help

A teenager who was shot in Ilford banged on the front door of Imtiaz and Saleha's (pictured inset) house in Hornbeam Close. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Teachers at Ilford County High School announce three days of strike action over ‘intolerable workloads’

Teachers at Ilford County High School have announced three days of strike action. Picture: Ken Mears

Man left with head injury in Seven Kings after allegedly being hit over the head with firearm

South Park Drive, Seven Kings. Picture: Google

Police appeal after burglary in Chigwell

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Essex Police

Ilford shooting: 19-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot injury

Police were called to reports that shots were fired in Loxford Lane, Ilford on Friday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Teenager shot in Ilford screamed ‘save my life’ as he banged on doors looking for help

A teenager who was shot in Ilford banged on the front door of Imtiaz and Saleha's (pictured inset) house in Hornbeam Close. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Teachers at Ilford County High School announce three days of strike action over ‘intolerable workloads’

Teachers at Ilford County High School have announced three days of strike action. Picture: Ken Mears

Man left with head injury in Seven Kings after allegedly being hit over the head with firearm

South Park Drive, Seven Kings. Picture: Google

Police appeal after burglary in Chigwell

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Essex Police

Ilford shooting: 19-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot injury

Police were called to reports that shots were fired in Loxford Lane, Ilford on Friday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Cricket: Essex Express rolls on with innings victory

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Steven Mullaney against Nottinghamshire (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

Redbridge youngster Hasan celebrates after a huge year of successes in Muay Thai

Hasan Chowdhury with coaches Master Bill Judd and Bradley Heason (Pic: Alam Chowdhury)

Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal believes team showed their experience in narrow Ilford win

T Cummins of Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Daggers start National League campaign at home to Woking

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford captain Tavarasa pleased with strong efforts in Wanstead loss

M Malik of Ilford celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of J Lord during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists