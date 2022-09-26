Five-star Redbridge ease to FA Vase win over Wivenhoe

Redbridge eased into the second qualifying round of the Isuzu FA Vase with a 5-1 win over Wivenhoe Town.

In-form Motormen, having moved to the top of the Essex Senior League table a few days earlier, saw Miles Peterkin's early shot pushed onto a post by visiting keeper Lewis Hawley.

And Tony Martin was also denied, before the first goal arrived on 17 minutes as Peterkin headed home from a corner.

Redbridge doubled their advantage two minutes later when Martin picked out Simon Bamidele, who cut inside and curled a shot into the far corner.

The hosts continued to dominate, but Callum McGlinchey shot wide on a Wivenhoe counter-attack.

And it was 3-0 when Martin crossed for Reuben Campbell, who chested the ball down and escaped his marker to fire past Hawley.

Peterkin and Martin had efforts saved by Hawley, who also tipped shots from Robbie Norris and Jack Chawner over his crossbar before the interval.

And Wivenhoe hit back after the restart when the ball was floated into McGlinchey, who beat the diving George Martin.

Bamidele's cross found Campbell for a volley which Hawley kept out with a superb save, with Joe Elliott the next home player to be denied after a driving run into the box.

Martin cut inside a defender but saw Hawley come out to thwart him, before the visitors had penalty appeals waved away, when McGlinchey went to ground in the box after tangling with a Redbridge defender.

The hosts then had a penalty awarded when substitute James Barlow found Peterkin, who was taken down after cutting inside.

Barlow stepped up to convert from the spot, sending Hawley the wrong way and opening his account for the campaign.

And Barlow had a great chance to net again when Campbell got away and picked him out, but smashed his shot over.

Redbridge added a fifth in stoppage time, though, when Peterkin had time to control the ball and fire home his second.

That allowed them to progress along with Woodford Town, who beat Stanway Rovers on penalties.

Luke Parrott cancelled out Stanway's opener at Ashtons, but the visitors regained the lead from the spot midway through the second half.

Alejandro Machado levelled in the last minute of normal time as the tie ended in a 2-2 draw, before Woods won the shoot-out 4-2.

Redbridge return to league action to host Clapton on Friday, while Woodfrod Town welcome Sawbridgeworth.

Ilford, meanwhile, are due to visit Saffron Walden Town on Saturday after bowing out of the Vase.

Their tie with Wormley Rovers also went to penalties, after the scoreline remained blank after 90 minutes at Cricklefield Stadium, but the Foxes bowed out after losing their shoot-out 4-3.

Ilford visit White Ensign in the league cup on Wednesday, while Woodford host Stanway.