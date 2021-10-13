Redbridge FC 'confident' ahead of local derby with Ilford

Published: 4:30 PM October 13, 2021

Redbridge FC manager George Christou is "confident" as they head into local rivalry with Ilford under the Friday night lights.

The Motormen will welcome Adam Peek’s Foxes to the Oakside Stadium on Friday (7.45pm) as they bid to continue their unbeaten run in the Essex Senior League.

When the two sides came up against each other in the FA Cup back in August, Ilford came away 2-1 winners to progress, as Christou’s side were sent packing.

Although the Foxes fortunes have not been so bright in this league as they sit towards the foot of the table.

"We are in good form, that’s four wins on the spin, unbeaten in five so we are going into Fridays’ game confident,” Christou said.

“We know Ilford are a good outfit and are capable of winning, so we need to be at our best.

“We played them at the start of the season in the FA Cup and a few things didn’t go our way on the day and Ilford took the win.

“Form goes out of the window when involved in a derby and just like us, I bet Ilford are relishing the chance to come to us and cause us problems.”

Tony Martin returned to the club off the bench to score the winning goal in a 3-2 victory away at St Margaretsbury.

Ibrahim Kehinde netted the other two goals for the Motormen in the match at St Margaretsbury Recreation Ground.

“Saturday was very pleasing. We didn’t know what to expect from our opponents and they caught us off guard and took the lead at the half.

“A few changes to our style of play and formation and we were back in the game and leading.

“It looked like it wasn’t to be, conceding a goal from a penalty with eight minutes to go but the boys showed great character and desire to keep pushing for the win and with a player of Tony Martins quality we knew if got a chance we would score again and thankfully he did.”

Redbridge also found out their Essex Senior Cup fate earlier this week as they were drawn at home to Thurlow Nunn First Division South side Frenford, which is due to be played on Tuesday, October 19.

The Motormen are also taking a coach for their match against Newmarket Town, who they face in the FA Vase on Saturday, October 23, and have 15 seats still available.

Contact the club for details.