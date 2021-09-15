Redbridge boss hoping to see bumper crowd for visit of FC Clacton

Published: 10:00 AM September 15, 2021

Redbridge manager George Christou is hoping a Friday evening fixture can see a bigger crowd through the gate at the Oakside Stadium.

The Motormen will welcome FC Clacton on Friday, September 17 (7.45pm) as they look to continue their positive start to the new Essex Senior League season.

The former Aveley Reserves manager said they can’t afford to take anyone lightly as they look to remain top of the league table.

“We’re looking forward to Friday - hopefully it can bring more people through the gate,” Christou admitted.

“I’m seeing some agonising gate crowds for teams in the local area so it would be a real positive if our average gate could jump 40-50 more per home match.

“Clacton had a good result last week against Sporting Bengal, so we know it’s going to be tough but at the moment we are in some fine form in the league and they will worry about us as much as we worry about them.”

Tigana Quebe of Ilford and Bradley Bennett of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Ilford, Emirates FA Cup Football at Oakside Stadium in August. - Credit: TGS Photo

Redbridge have picked up seven victories, one draw and two defeats in their opening 10 league fixtures, much to the delight of the boss.

“It’s been a great start to be honest and we are exceeding everyone’s expectations apart from mine. I knew this was a special group from the post summer cup run.

“I knew if we kept the majority and added a few we could challenge anyone on our day.

"It’s really important we don’t be happy with what’s already been achieved. At the moment we are taking this game by game.”

Redbridge have brought in Oscar Shelvey from Aveley and signed midfielder Sak Hassan on a dual registration with Hornchurch this week to bolster their options.

“The two young lads who have joined from Aveley and Hornchurch will give us more quality. They are both fantastic lads who just need game time.

“We are over the moon that they will be spending parts of their season with us.”

Redbridge did however crash out of the London Senior Cup with a 4-1 loss to Tooting and Mitcham United on Saturday (September 11).