Redbridge made to work hard for spot in the quarter-finals

Published: 2:00 PM May 12, 2021

Redbridge in action against DTFC in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup - Credit: Tim Edwards

Redbridge were made to work hard for their 2-1 win over DTFC and will now host Athletic Newham in the quarter-finals of the Len Cordell Memorial Cup.

The Motormen were in familiar surroundings of Oakside Stadium, although playing as the away side against Essex Alliance League side DTFC in the first knockout stage.

Redbridge in action against DTFC in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup - Credit: Tim Edwards

The game did not come alive until the 14th minute when Redbridge were awarded a penalty after a player was upended in the box, with striker Tony Martin sending ex-Redbridge goalkeeper Alex Jennings the wrong way from the spot to grab his fourth goal of the tournament.

Abdishakur Farah then stole possession before looking up and squaring to Martin who fired a low drive into the corner of the net for his second of the match with just 18 minutes on the clock.

Redbridge in action against DTFC in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup - Credit: Tim Edwards

And with literally the last kick of the first half DTFC pulled a goal back as Jake Kissiedu, who impressed down the right flank, picked up the ball before cutting inside his man and letting fly from outside the area.