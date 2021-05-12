News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Redbridge made to work hard for spot in the quarter-finals

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM May 12, 2021   
Redbridge in action against DTFC in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup

Redbridge in action against DTFC in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup - Credit: Tim Edwards

Redbridge were made to work hard for their 2-1 win over DTFC and will now host Athletic Newham in the quarter-finals of the Len Cordell Memorial Cup. 

The Motormen were in familiar surroundings of Oakside Stadium, although playing as the away side against Essex Alliance League side DTFC in the first knockout stage.

Redbridge in action against DTFC in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup

Redbridge in action against DTFC in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup - Credit: Tim Edwards

The game did not come alive until the 14th minute when Redbridge were awarded a penalty after a player was upended in the box, with striker Tony Martin sending ex-Redbridge goalkeeper Alex Jennings the wrong way from the spot to grab his fourth goal of the tournament.

Abdishakur Farah then stole possession before looking up and squaring to Martin who fired a low drive into the corner of the net for his second of the match with just 18 minutes on the clock. 

Redbridge in action against DTFC in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup

Redbridge in action against DTFC in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup - Credit: Tim Edwards

And with literally the last kick of the first half DTFC pulled a goal back as Jake Kissiedu, who impressed down the right flank, picked up the ball before cutting inside his man and letting fly from outside the area.

You may also want to watch:

Non-League Football
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Maria Jane Rawlings  was aged 45 and a mother of two daughters living in the Chelmsford area

Murder probe launched after mother-of-two’s body found in Chadwell Heath

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
A group of people were attacked with eggs and stones outside the Ilford Islamic Centre

Ilford mosque attendees attacked with eggs and stones

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Stabbing in Thurlestone Avenue, IG3 on May 4

Metropolitan Police

Man stabbed in Goodmayes

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A ballot box during a UK election. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Local Election

Election 2021: Live updates for London Assembly, Loxford and Seven Kings

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus