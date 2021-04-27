One bad game and it's over insists Redbridge boss George Christou

Published: 2:00 PM April 27, 2021

Matthew Nfodjo of Woodford and Ayub Kadiri of Redbridge during Woodford Town vs Redbridge, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 24th April 2021 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Redbridge manager George Christou knows they must be at their best when they face DTFC in the first round of the knock-out stages in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup.

The Motormen sealed three wins out of three matches against the likes of Clapton, Woodford Town and Barkingside to top their group.

They will now face Essex Alliance Premier side DTFC in the next round as they bid to continue progressing in the cup competition in order to remain playing competitive football.

“DTFC will be another tough game and in knockout football anything can happen,” Christou said.

Olamiji Ayoola of Redbridge and Reece Antoine-Dacosta of Woodford during Woodford Town vs Redbridge, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 24th April 2021 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

“We need to be at our best from the first minute till the last to ensure we give ourselves the best opportunity to get the victory but the boys are looking forward to it.

You may also want to watch:

“We are at a stage now where one bad game means you are going home so we will do everything in our power to ensure we are ready.”

Redbridge beat Woodford 3-2 which sees them top Group B of the Len Cordell Memorial Cup, with goals from Tony Martin, Ayub Kadiri and Sonny Fish.

Woodford Town attacked from the kick-off and although an initial effort was blocked Tyriq Alexander made space for himself before unleashing a powerful drive which flew past George Martin in goal.

Redbridge were certainly shocked by the early goal but didn’t allow their heads to drop and within three minutes they were back on level terms.

A free-kick was swung into the middle finding striker Martin who stabbed home from close range grabbing his third goal in three games.

Kadiri waltzed his way into the area, leaving several defenders in his wake, before smashing a fine effort into the corner of the net to turn the match around.

And James Barlow then won possession in midfield, carrying the ball forward before playing in Fish who took a touch before calmly putting the ball into the corner of the net to make it 3-1 early in the second half.

Sonny Fish of Redbridge scores the first Goal and celebrates during Woodford Town vs Redbridge, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 24th April 2021 - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Woodford did however pull one back through Joshua Steele in the 88th minute, but it was too little too late.

“I was very pleased with the performance, we found ourselves 1-0 down within 30 seconds so to show the character to bounce back was very pleasing," added Christou.

“The group has been a tough group but we’ve shuffled the pack on three different occasions making sure everyone got roughly the same amount of game time to build their fitness.”