Redbridge look to build on victory over Clapton following return to action

Published: 10:47 AM April 14, 2021

Idries Turay of Clapton and Harry Gibbs of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Clapton, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Redbridge sealed a 1-0 victory over Clapton in their first group stage match of the Len Cordell Memorial Cup.

An early second-half goal from Tony Martin was enough for the hosts to take all three points in a battling victory against The Tons.

Football returned to the Oakside Stadium as Redbridge hosted Clapton in the Group B fixture of the newly formed competition, named after their former club secretary.

Although it was a much welcome return, it was however unfortunate that supporters were not permitted entry into the ground due to government guidance.

The away side, under new manager Qayum Shakoor, looked the brighter of the two sides and had much of the early play, creating a couple of early chances but none which tested George Martin in the Motormen goal.

The home side were forced into an early change when Jack Chawner came off injured to be replaced by Shawn Harris who is back for a second spell in Redbridge colours.

Guy Kiangebeni of Clapton and Abdishakur Farah of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Clapton, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A defensive error almost allowed Clapton in on goal, however Liam Francis swung wildly at the ball which fizzed well wide of the target.

Redbridge were finding it difficult to get any rhythm, especially in the final third, with the closest they came being a cross-shot from Ayub Kadiri which fell the wrong side of the net.

The half-time whistle allowed both sides to regroup which, due to Covid regulations, saw this take place on the pitch with the changing rooms currently being out of bounds.

Within three minutes of the restart the home side opened the scoring, when a corner was swung in and flicked goalbound which Clapton keeper Carlos Simeon did well to claw away. As some of the Redbridge players appealed that the ball had crossed the line striker Martin reacted quickly to fire home from close range.

The Motormen will now look to build on that victory when they play host to local rivals Barkingside tomorrow evening (Friday, 8pm).

And they could put themselves in a good position to progress with another victory which could keep the players on the pitch for a longer period of time.