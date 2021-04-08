Redbridge boss Christou eager to do well but knows it will take time for match fitness

Published: 1:30 PM April 8, 2021

Redbridge manager George Christou is eager to do well in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup but knows his players have to slowly build back up their match fitness.

The Motormen start the cup competition by welcoming Clapton to the Oakside Stadium on Saturday (3pm) as they return to competitive action for the first time since December, 12 when they lost 2-1 to title chasing Walthamstow.

“We have three games in the group stages that we want to compete and do well in but also have to use it to get the boys up to speed before the knockout side of the competition starts,” Christou said.

“We’re all looking forward to Saturday and getting back into the swing of competing for points.

“We know Clapton will be a tough game, they’ve got a new manager with a lot of new players and some have played at a very good level so it’s going to be tough.

“The physical element is also going to be tough - we’ve had two friendlies and three training sessions since the restart so we know the boys are going to take time getting to complete match fitness.”