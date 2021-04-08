News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Redbridge boss Christou eager to do well but knows it will take time for match fitness

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:30 PM April 8, 2021   
Redbridge in action against Woodford Town on Friday evening (Pic: Philip Lindhurst)

Redbridge in action against Woodford Town on Friday evening (Pic: Philip Lindhurst) - Credit: Archant

Redbridge manager George Christou is eager to do well in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup but knows his players have to slowly build back up their match fitness. 

The Motormen start the cup competition by welcoming Clapton to the Oakside Stadium on Saturday (3pm) as they return to competitive action for the first time since December, 12 when they lost 2-1 to title chasing Walthamstow. 

“We have three games in the group stages that we want to compete and do well in but also have to use it to get the boys up to speed before the knockout side of the competition starts,” Christou said. 

“We’re all looking forward to Saturday and getting back into the swing of competing for points.  

“We know Clapton will be a tough game, they’ve got a new manager with a lot of new players and some have played at a very good level so it’s going to be tough.  

You may also want to watch:

“The physical element is also going to be tough - we’ve had two friendlies and three training sessions since the restart so we know the boys are going to take time getting to complete match fitness.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans submitted for more than 500 homes on former Goodmayes Homebase site
  2. 2 Retired Ilford teacher tackles knife crime in first book
  3. 3 Former Redbridge Council staffer charged with child sexual exploitation crimes in Australia
  1. 4 Three arrests after cannabis raids in Dagenham and South Woodford
  2. 5 Plaistow man denies murdering two men in Goodmayes
  3. 6 Jailed: Seven Kings man gets 14 years for hammer attack
  4. 7 Man in hospital after being slashed multiple times in Wanstead
  5. 8 South Woodford restaurant owner excited for return of diners
  6. 9 East London Runners were out in force at Chingford League as restrictions ease
  7. 10 London mayoral election: Sadiq Khan on LTNs, green jobs and policing
Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

sewage spills into alders brook

Environment News | Video

'It's an open sewer': Call for action after raw sewage spews into stream

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Fairlop locksmith Alex Guest has been jailed

Crime

Jailed: Locksmith stashed 15 kg of cocaine in van's hidden compartment

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Manhole cover explosion gants hill

Emergency Services

Hundreds of Gants Hill homes lose power after manhole cover blast

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Redbridge rubbish piles up in wheelie bin fiasco

Redbridge Council

Redbridge resident wants answers after weeks without rubbish collection

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus