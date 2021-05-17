Every round is a bonus as Redbridge boss plays down hopes of cup success

Published: 11:30 AM May 17, 2021

Redbridge manager George Christou insists every round is an added bonus as he continues to rotate his squad in each game after bagging a spot in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup semi-finals.

The Motormen beat Athletic Newham 5-4 on penalties after their quarter-final tie had ended all square at 1-1 at Oakside Stadium.

Neither side created much of note until the 22nd minute when a Athletic Newham defender handled in the area leaving the referee with no option but to point towards the spot.

With leading scorer Tony Martin sitting on the bench, up stepped Josh Sykes who calmly slotted home after sending goalkeeper Boateng Wilkinson the wrong way to give his side an early lead.

Redbridge in action against Athletic Newham at Oakside Stadium - Credit: Tim Edwards

Athletic Newham levelled as Richard Kone's initial shot was saved by George Martin and, with the Redbridge defence taking far too long in clearing the rebound, Jeff Idemudia pounced to fire home an equaliser.

“I’m very proud to be in the semi-finals. We set the boys a task of finishing the group stage with maximum points and everything else has been a bonus,” Christou said.

“We’ve rotated a lot during this cup run. We made eight changes from the previous week because we want to share the workload and we have done this throughout the competition.”

Redbridge in action against Athletic Newham at Oakside Stadium - Credit: Tim Edwards

It will now be a clash against Essex Senior League rivals Clapton in the semi-finals as they look to progress into the final.

The Motormen will have to make the trip to the Terrence McMillian Stadium in the last-four clash but the date is yet to be confirmed.

“Clapton in the semis. We played them in week one, narrowly beat them 1-0, so we know it’s going to be an extremely tough game with two local teams wanting to get to the final,” said Christou.