News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Every round is a bonus as Redbridge boss plays down hopes of cup success

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:30 AM May 17, 2021   
Redbridge in action against Athletic Newham at Oakside Stadium

Redbridge in action against Athletic Newham at Oakside Stadium - Credit: Tim Edwards

Redbridge manager George Christou insists every round is an added bonus as he continues to rotate his squad in each game after bagging a spot in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup semi-finals.

The Motormen beat Athletic Newham 5-4 on penalties after their quarter-final tie had ended all square at 1-1 at Oakside Stadium.

Neither side created much of note until the 22nd minute when a Athletic Newham defender handled in the area leaving the referee with no option but to point towards the spot.

With leading scorer Tony Martin sitting on the bench, up stepped Josh Sykes who calmly slotted home after sending goalkeeper Boateng Wilkinson the wrong way to give his side an early lead. 

Redbridge in action against Athletic Newham at Oakside Stadium

Redbridge in action against Athletic Newham at Oakside Stadium - Credit: Tim Edwards

Athletic Newham levelled as Richard Kone's initial shot was saved by George Martin and, with the Redbridge defence taking far too long in clearing the rebound, Jeff Idemudia pounced to fire home an equaliser.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m very proud to be in the semi-finals. We set the boys a task of finishing the group stage with maximum points and everything else has been a bonus,” Christou said.

“We’ve rotated a lot during this cup run. We made eight changes from the previous week because we want to share the workload and we have done this throughout the competition.” 

Redbridge in action against Athletic Newham at Oakside Stadium

Redbridge in action against Athletic Newham at Oakside Stadium - Credit: Tim Edwards

Most Read

  1. 1 Chigwell rabbi hospitalised after 'unprovoked and cowardly attack'
  2. 2 First residents move in to new council homes in Hainault
  3. 3 Ilford Town only place in London with average house price below £250,000
  1. 4 Ilford murder investigation launched after woman dies of injuries
  2. 5 Ex-police officer among group jailed for £850k intercept from rival gangs
  3. 6 More than a thousand attend Eid in the Field in Woodford Green
  4. 7 Teen 'robbed at knifepoint' in Chadwell Heath
  5. 8 West Ham Women bow out of FA Cup at Manchester City
  6. 9 Sam Tarry MP: 'My focus is on job creation in Ilford'
  7. 10 Chadwell Heath death: Barking man charged with murder of Maria Rawlings

It will now be a clash against Essex Senior League rivals Clapton in the semi-finals as they look to progress into the final. 

The Motormen will have to make the trip to the Terrence McMillian Stadium in the last-four clash but the date is yet to be confirmed. 

“Clapton in the semis. We played them in week one, narrowly beat them 1-0, so we know it’s going to be an extremely tough game with two local teams wanting to get to the final,” said Christou.

Non-League Football
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Maria Jane Rawlings  was aged 45 and a mother of two daughters living in the Chelmsford area

Crime

Maria Rawlings death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Opening of Ryedale scheme which has 18 new studio flats for rough sleepers in Ilford.

Homelessness

Ilford care home turned into studio flats for rough sleepers

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
CCTV footage on 364 bus towards Dagenham of a man wanted in connection with Maria Jane Rawlings murder

Crime

Footage issued of man sought in Maria Rawlings murder investigation

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Maria Jane Rawlings  was aged 45 and a mother of two daughters living in the Chelmsford area

Crime

Barking man appears in court charged with mother-of-two's murder

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus