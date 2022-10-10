Redbridge swimmers enjoy plenty of rewards at Romford Gala

The London Borough of Redbridge Swimming Club had plenty to celebrate at the Romford Gala.

The squad combined for an impressive 61 medals, including 22 gold, 19 silver and 20 bronze.

And no fewer than 16 swimmers went home with a medal for their collection, led by Kevinas Simukauskas who won nine gold and three silver.

Dylan Lam won four gold, two silver and a bronze, while Amelia Tucke won four gold, a silver and two bronze.

Arash Zare claimed two gold, a silver and two bronze, while Sam Zare had one gold, three silver and one bronze.

Ryan Man also won medals of each colour, taking gold, silver and three bronze, while Cemre Sahin claimed four silver and a bronze.

Lucas Chan won gold and two bronze, as Marija Kairiukstyte won two silver and Joshua Wigham and Ryan Baker-Morgan picked up one silver each.

Lucas Man had three bronze, as Bogdan Caus claimed two bronze and there was one apiece for D Vinodhkumar, Mateusz Gajcy and Jake Newley.



