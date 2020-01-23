Redbridge's Kelly named in 2020 Paratriathlon squad

Redbridge youngster Oscar Kelly has been named in the 2020 Paratriathlon talent squad, alongside Georgina Lord, Joshua Landmann, Stuart Meikle and Finley Jakes.

Having been selected to be part of the squad, the athletes are provided with the training opportunities and support to develop their performance behaviours and skills.

The athletes have demonstrated their ability and the potential to become part of the British Triathlon Paratriathlon Performance Squad through the support they will receive.

Commenting on being selected in the squad, Lord said: "I feel really privileged and proud to have been selected to be part of the Paratriathlon Talent Squad. I'm looking forward to where my triathlon journey and experiences take me with the guidance and support that being part of the squad brings."

Throughout the year, the five athletes are supported in their home training environments but have the opportunity to train together and receive expert coaching and advice during residential training camps at various locations, including the British Triathlon Performance Centre in Loughborough.

The camps give them face-to-face access to British Triathlon coaches and who maintain contact with them when they return home.

Speaking about the support received on the camps, Jakes said: "We get loads of help and advice from the coaching team in Loughborough across all three disciplines, as well as support staff.

"It's great to have the support in nutrition, strength and conditioning, physio and other areas to go alongside the technical triathlon coaching."

The British Paratriathlon Super Series and British Championships are the main competition focus for the athletes, giving them the chance to test themselves throughout the year against the nation's best and developing paratriathletes.

The Super Series is raced across four events, with the British Paraduathlon, Paratriathlon and Paratriathlon Super Sprint Championships all forming part of the series.

In addition to domestic paratriathlon racing, where appropriate for their development, the squad may also represent Great Britain in international races. One of these opportunities saw Meikle claim second place at the 2019 Paratriathlon World Cup in Funchal.

He said: "Funchal was an awesome race for me and is the second year I've had success there. The British Triathlon staff team were incredibly supportive throughout the weekend and it was great to be able to race alongside an experienced athlete like Andy Lewis and learn from him."

Alasdair Donaldson, British Triathlon Paralympic Talent and Development Manager, added: "To have a strong talent squad of athletes is really exciting and shows the depth of paratriathlon in Britain. Through being part of the squad, these five will be supported to fulfil their potential with a range of opportunities afforded to them.

"The squad will have their sights firmly set on the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and being the best athletes and people they can be leading up to it. For them, their focus will be on using the next four years to develop and be in a position to challenge for qualification for Paris."