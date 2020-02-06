Search

School Sport: Redbridge duo serve up table tennis titles

PUBLISHED: 17:30 06 February 2020

Samika Bansal, of Christchurch Primary, celebrates winning the under-11 girls' title (pic Stephen Pover)

Samika Bansal, of Christchurch Primary, celebrates winning the under-11 girls' title (pic Stephen Pover)

Stephen Pover

Two Redbridge youngsters served up singles titles at the Jack Petchey Schools' Table Tennis Championships on Sunday.

Jesse Bath, of Wanstead High School, celebrates winning the under-16 boys' title (pic Stephen Pover)Jesse Bath, of Wanstead High School, celebrates winning the under-16 boys' title (pic Stephen Pover)

Christchurch Primary School pupil Samika Bansal, 10, won the under-11 girls' title after beating Alessia Pop 11-8, 11-8, 11-4.

And Wanstead High School's Jesse Bath, 15, won the under-16 boys' event with an 11-9, 11-3, 11-7 victory over Walid Bouzza, from Newham's Rokeby School.

You may also want to watch:

Both winners have been playing for two years and Bansal, who started after taking part in trials at school, said: "I found I was quite good at it and wanted to do better. It's different and like a new hobby.

"I like winning medals and that drives me on. The standard was good so I am pleased with myself that I won."

Bath, a member at Mossford, added: "I didn't drop a set and I'm very pleased with the way I played. This is my first time in this competition and I can't wait for the final."

The pair will compete in the next stage at UEL on April 4.

'No customers for a week': Disruptive building work at Ilford Station leave businesses struggling

Some businesses near Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road and Ilford Hill have had no customers for a week. Picture: Rafiullah Niazi

Redbridge Council revokes Seven Kings restaurant's licence after it was caught repeatedly using illegal workers

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Police and paramedics respond to report of assault at Clayhall school

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Seven Kings stabbings: Three men died from stab wounds to chest, inquest hears

L-R: Harinder Kumar, Malki Singh Dhillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya. Pictures: Met Police

Redbridge set to increase council tax to protect frontline services and regenerate borough

Council tax bills in Redbridge are set to rise. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

