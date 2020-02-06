School Sport: Redbridge duo serve up table tennis titles
PUBLISHED: 17:30 06 February 2020
Stephen Pover
Two Redbridge youngsters served up singles titles at the Jack Petchey Schools' Table Tennis Championships on Sunday.
Christchurch Primary School pupil Samika Bansal, 10, won the under-11 girls' title after beating Alessia Pop 11-8, 11-8, 11-4.
And Wanstead High School's Jesse Bath, 15, won the under-16 boys' event with an 11-9, 11-3, 11-7 victory over Walid Bouzza, from Newham's Rokeby School.
Both winners have been playing for two years and Bansal, who started after taking part in trials at school, said: "I found I was quite good at it and wanted to do better. It's different and like a new hobby.
"I like winning medals and that drives me on. The standard was good so I am pleased with myself that I won."
Bath, a member at Mossford, added: "I didn't drop a set and I'm very pleased with the way I played. This is my first time in this competition and I can't wait for the final."
The pair will compete in the next stage at UEL on April 4.