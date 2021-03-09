Redbridge boss Christou very impressed with ESL cup competitions

Published: 2:00 PM March 9, 2021

Sam Dickens of Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

Redbridge manager George Christou said he was impressed to see the Essex Senior League reveal a potential cup competition when government restrictions allow teams to return to action.

The league season has already been curtailed after the FA opted to make that decision across steps 3-6 in the non-league football pyramid.

But the league has since decided to introduce a premier and reserve cup competition that will be played in April and May – if allowed to do so.

The competition will consist of four groups of four teams. League placings will then decide who plays who in the knockout stages.

Both cups will be named after former Motormen match day secretary Len Cordell who died recently.

Redbridge's first team have been grouped with Ilford, Sporting Bengal United and Woodford Town in group two of the Len Cordell Memorial Cup while the club’s reserve team will face Tower Hamlets, Grays Athletic and Woodford Town reserves.

In addition, the Errington Cup will resume with any first round losers then taking part in the Gordon Brasted Trophy.

It is all subject to government restrictions so at this stage it's not known if supporters can attend matches.

Christou said: “Obviously everyone was really upset and frustrated when the league was curtailed again. I’m really impressed with how the league have handled the situation and have given us the next best thing.

“We know we would all prefer playing league games but this is the next best thing and football is a massive part in a lot of people's lives, whether you are a manager, coach, physio, player, steward and, most importantly, a fan.

“We all love our football and look forward to the restart.”

Craig Hall of Redbridge during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Neighbours Woodford Town and Ilford will be in the same group while Thurlow Nunn First Division South outfit Barkingside will feature in the reserve competition (Len Cordell Memorial Trophy) in a group that consists of May & Baker, West Essex reserves and Frenford.

Len Cordell gave more than 75 years to football and the competition will work towards encouraging a gradual return to football, help to improve players' and referees' fitness levels and give clubs something to compete for.

