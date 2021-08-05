Redbridge, Ilford and Woodford Town turn attentions to FA Cup action
Local rivals Redbridge and Ilford meet in the FA Cup extra preliminary round this weekend.
The Essex Senior League rivals will be determined to progress into the preliminary round when they meet on Saturday at Oakside Stadium with the winners bagging £1,125 in prize money and the losers £375.
George Christou’s Motormen have got off to a strong start in the league with a 3-1 victory over newly promoted Little Oakley with goals from Ibrahim Kehinde, Jake Brocklebank and Jack Roult.
They followed that up with a 2-2 draw against Athletic Newham as they squandered a two-goal lead and their rivals fought back in an entertaining match.
Ilford saw their home match postponed due to a number of positive Covid tests in the Hoddesdon Town squad, but were due to host Stansted last night (Wednesday) at Cricklefield Stadium.
Neighbours Woodford Town were hammered 6-1 by Cockfosters on the opening day, with Richard Asamoah scoring a late consolation goal.
The Woods are due to travel to Isthmian North side Witham Town in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup as they look to put their season opener behind them.
Thurlow Nunn League First Division South side Barkingside suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at Holland on the opening day after a management restructure prior to the match.
Steven Le Sage has been promoted to general manager, while Franco Zabotti has taken up the role up first-team boss.
Le Sage will continue to work closely with head of youth, Tony McGrath, and Zabotti to ensure the club continues to development the infrastructure needed to progress.
Frenford have had to settle for two draws since the start of the new campaign as they drew 2-2 with Hackney Wick on Saturday before drawing 3-3 with May & Baker on Tuesday.
Barkingside will now host Haverhill Borough on Saturday, while Frenford host Burnham Ramblers.