Redbridge head into Len Cordell Cup final against Holland

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:00 AM May 26, 2021    Updated: 10:07 AM May 26, 2021
Redbridge in action against Clapton at Mayesbrook Park

Redbridge in action against Clapton at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Tim Edwards

Redbridge have reached the final of the Len Cordell Memorial Cup after a convincing 3-0 victory over Clapton. 

Goals from Abdishakur Farah, Tony Martin and Joshua Sykes saw The Motormen into Saturday's final against Holland FC at the Oakside Stadium (4pm kick-off). 

Final opponents Holland sealed a 2-1 victory over FC Clacton in their semi-final match-up to set up the final of the cup competition. 

Manager George Christou said: “Fantastic from the boys tonight (Tuesday) from start to finish. Huge achievement to get to the final.” 

Farah slotted home his first goal in the tournament and put his side ahead and they didn’t have to wait long for the second goal which duly followed.

You may also want to watch:

Jake Brocklebank showed good skill to beat his man in the penalty box and in doing so was brought crashing to the ground leaving the referee no option but to point to the spot.

Up stepped Martin who coolly slotted home his sixth goal of the tournament thus far, doubling his side's advantage and putting them in control as the half time whistle approached.

James Barlow then put the ball into the middle finding substitute Sykes all alone and he had time to steady himself and fire home to make it 3-0 to seal the victory.

