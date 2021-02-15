Highly regarded Redbridge FC secretary Len Cordell has died

Published: 3:00 PM February 15, 2021

Redbridge's Len Cordell received a special award for 50 years of service to football from the FA (pic: samfalaise.com) - Credit: Archant

Redbridge Football Club’s highly respected and much liked former match secretary Len Cordell has died following a short illness.

He will be remembered for giving so much for his work in both the youth and non-league football circuit, always supported by his late wife Beryl and sons Steve and David.

Football will always be thought of as Len’s "other family" in addition to his own very much loved close-knit one.

His son, Steve Cordell was keen to pay tribute by saying: “We’ve had some wonderful remarks from various people in different associations from the Essex FA, all the way down to the Army FA, and they’ve said some wonderful things about my dad so I'm extremely proud of what he has achieved.

“Above everything else he has just been a wonderful dad to me. I have a brother David, who has unfortunately got multiple sclerosis, who my mum and dad have looked after for many years in addition to holding a full-time job while also looking after so much in football.

“My dad had a lot on but never complained. He was fantastic to both my brother and I. He was a fantastic husband to my mum, unfortunately she passed in 2018. And he’s got three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.”

Len started playing football in 1945. He was also an accomplished cricketer. His first involvement in football administration was running his son’s team and he was instrumental in forming The Barking Youth Football League.

Len Cordell - Credit: Archant

Over a period of 21 years, he held the positions of league secretary, treasurer and chairman.

He also spent more than 15 years as a referee and then went onto assess referees to pass that knowledge on.

Upon reaching County FA retirement age, he moved into club football and Redbridge FC were fortunate to have Len as their match secretary for 15 years. He also held the role of treasurer and was a life member of the club.

Len was also secretary for many years of The Southern Counties Cup competitions and became their president in 2018. He held positions as match day secretary at both Basildon United and London APSA over the years.

In his later years, as charter standard officer for The Essex Senior Football League he helped many clubs achieve and understand the Chartered Standard scheme.