Redbridge boss Georgiou relishes win over Romford rivals

Redbridge boss George Christou admitted it felt great to beat Essex Senior League rivals Romford - but said a draw would've been the fairer outcome.

Motormen came out on top 3-2 at Mayesbrook Park thanks to goals from Joshua Toya, Solomon Ogunwomoju and a late winner from Miles Peterkin.

And Christou was keen to focus on the positives, saying: "It's always positive when you nick one in the last minute.

"Both teams look strong in this division. Romford coming down have recruited well and will probably be top three.

"We were top three last season and a draw would've been fair if I'm completely honest.

"I've been in this division two seasons and seen five sin-bins and we had three in one game on Saturday.

"Both teams conceded when they had a player in the sin-bin, but we also scored one and that was the difference."

The win made up somewhat for the disappointment of their FA Cup exit at the hands of Takeley a week earlier - which cost them the chance to meet Romford again this coming weekend.

"On paper, Takeley was the easiest game of the first four so we were disappointed with that but red cards change games," added Christou, referring to Tony Martin's dismissal.

"We've beaten Clacton and Romford. It's the highs and lows of management. You're rock bottom after losing in the FA Cup, then sky high after beating Romford.

"Everyone can afford to lose a game or two at this stage. If that had been with four games to go, it's massive."

Honours finished even in midweek as Redbridge were held to a 1-1 draw by Stanway Rovers at Oakside Stadium and they must now wait until Saturday week (August 27) to host Enfield Borough.

"Stanway are a tough side and had a good result on Saturday beating Saffron Walden," added Christou.

"Every game in this league is tough. I went and watched Ilford against Barking and it showed if you don't turn up anyone can beat anyone.

"We're focusing on ourselves. We've got a blank Saturday, we thought about a friendly but with the train strikes we will probably just having an early training session and that will be it."