Redbridge seek FA Vase reward after mixed week

Redbridge boss George Christou is looking for his side to make progress in the Isuzu FA Vase this weekend.

Motormen welcome Wivenhoe Town to Oakside Stadium for a second qualifying round tie, after experiencing mixed fortunes in the Essex Senior League over the past week.

Christou's side saw their unbeaten start to the season ended by Woodford Town in their derby last Friday, but bounced back to beat Buckhurst Hill in midweek.

And he said: "Always when you talk like that [about being unbeaten] it bites you in the bum!

"Credit to Woodford, they played well, they had a game plan and stuck to it. They were hard to break down and hit us on the counter attack."

Redbridge had a chance to move to the top of the table at Ashtons but fell behind on nine minutes as Luke Parrott lobbed George Martin.

Ridwan Hussein doubled the home side's lead, but Solomon Ogunwomoju hit back for Motormen before the break.

Clyde Semazzi made it 3-1, after seeing his penalty saved, but Loui Hazelwood replied five minutes from time to set up a nervy finale.

Woodford held on, though, and Christou added: "We gave so much on Tuesday to beat Enfield, I think we found it hard playing on Friday.

"That's not an excuse but I think we could have done with another day of rest. We were not at the level we needed to be at.

"Nobody had a good game, it is what it is, a reality check. Some were getting a bit too big for their boots thinking we were going to walk the league."

Nathan Okoye and Miles Peterkin netted inside the first 16 minutes at Buckhurst Hill, with Ogunwomoju adding a third before the break.

Peterkin's second sealed a 4-0 win and Christou said: "Buckhurst Hill are a good side and once they get used to the level they will have no problem climbing the league.

"We were on our game. We wanted to right the wrongs and the pressure was on with it being the only league game and us having the FA Vase on Saturday.

"It was important to get three points and we were very good in all areas."

Now focus turns to the Vase, with Christou having gone on a scouting mission to watch Wivenhoe last weekend.

And he is hoping his men can overcome this hurdle to book a place in the next round, adding: "They are a robust, hard-working, organised side. We need to move the ball quickly to get the win and move into the next round.

"If we play like we did on Tuesday then no problem, we've got to find that level again.

"We've got injuries but you wouldn't know it the way we performed on Tuesday. I'd say we've got four senior (over-25) players missing but we were very mature and knew what needed to be done."