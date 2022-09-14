Christou delighted to see Redbridge remain as only unbeaten side in league

Redbridge boss George Christou was delighted to see his side left as the last unbeaten outfit in the Essex Senior League after beating Enfield 2-1 in midweek.

Tony Martin put Motormen ahead from the penalty spot at Oakside, then converted a cross from Tayo Josh Olukolo to double the advantage.

Enfield hit back through Tyler Corlett's header and saw Louie Johnson's shot deflect into the hands of George Martin, before Joe Elliott blasted wide.

Enfield's Dwade James fired wide in the second half and Kieran Bishop was denied by Martin's save.

Solomon Ogunwomoju was unable to take two good chances for Redbridge, but the home side claimed the points.

Christou said: "Every game is important. Every manager will say they're only worth three points but we've now beaten Enfield, Romford and Clacton, which is massive.

"It's early stages in the season and it doesn't matter as much if you lose now compared to later in the season. But it's another title rival and it's nice to get the victory."

Unbeaten in five matches, Redbridge sit behind leaders Little Oakley on goal difference, and Christou is pleased with how they are maintaining their focus.

"It's been very stop-start. We went out of the FA Cup early and have played, then had a week off, played, then had a week off," he added.

"You don't usually want that when you're in a rhythm but it's working for us at the minute so we can't complain.

"Last Tuesday there were only three unbeaten teams left in the league and we beat West Essex, then it was only two and we beat Enfield."

Next up is a derby at Woodford Town on Friday, before a trip to new boys Buckhurst Hill on Tuesday.

And Christou wants to maintain their good early-season momentum.

"We know it will be really tough. They get good crowds on Friday nights and they're a good, exciting young side," he said.

"It proves the reserve system works for players and managers as myself and Shane have both come through from reserves. We're looking forward to it.

"We've got a big squad at the moment, we knew we'd need that in August and September. We were missing two or three on Tuesday but were still very strong and we will keep ticking games off."