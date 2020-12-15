Redbridge edged out at Walthamstow

Published: 2:25 PM December 15, 2020

Redbridge were edged out 2-1 by rivals Walthamstow in their Essex Senior League encounter on Saturday.

George Martin denied Dwade James with a save in the opening minutes, while Callum Ibe saw an effort blocked from a Harrison Carnegie cross.

But the home side opened the scoring when Ibe headed headed into the top corner of Martin's net from a free-kick and Michael Toner saw another long-range effort drop just over the crossbar.

Martin stood tall to thwart Ibe, before Redbridge's James Barlow tried to lob Jake Alley but was just off target and Josh Sykes flashed another effort across the face of goal soon after.

Stow doubled their lead late in the first half, though, as Martin brought down Carnegie in the box and James sent him the wrong way from the penalty spot.

You may also want to watch:

Martin made amends with saves from Connor Scully and James before the break and Motormen halved the deficit in the second half as Sykes scrambled home from a corner.

Jason Beck headed just over for the home side as they looked to restore their two-goal cushion, but the visitors went close to levelling when Terry Amoafo ran through on goal and forced Alley into a save.

A superb last-ditch tackle from Beck denied Amoafo on another occasion, while Martin saved from Ibe at the other end before Alley missed his kick and had his blushes spared as Redbridge failed to profit.

James had another chance late on for Stow, but they took the points to climb to fourth and leave Redbridge in 11th place ahead of a midweek meeting with Cockfosters.

Manager George Christou said: "Fine margins were the difference between getting a draw and losing. Loads of positives to take from the game against a very strong side. Much improved compared to last week."