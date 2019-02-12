Search

Redbridge youngster Chowdhury bags British Muay Thai title

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 February 2019

Hasan Chowdhury bagged the British junior Muay Thai title at the Rising Stars Super Show (Pic: Alam Chowdhury)

Hasan Chowdhury bagged the British junior Muay Thai title at the Rising Stars Super Show.

The 13-year-old came up trumps in a five round fight and sealed the win in his World Tradition Kick Boxing Association 36kg category on a unanimous decision.

The fight was Muai Thai amateur rules that means they were allowed to punch, kick and knee to the torso, arms and legs but no head shots were allowed.

Chowdhury, who is from Redbridge and trains at KO Combat Academy in Bethnal Green, has only been doing the sport for three years and is already making a name for himself.

The youngster has already fought in Thailand and is now setting his sights high for the future.

Dad Alam Chowdhury said: “Our aim is for him to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics when Muay Thai could be a competitive sport.

“He is highly rated by his gym and other experts around the country.”

