Redbridge bid to extend unbeaten run

Published: 10:27 AM October 6, 2021

Redbridge will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the Essex Senior League this weekend.

The Motormen will travel away to St Margaretsbury on Saturday (October 9) as they look to make it four games undefeated in the league.

Manager George Christou and his side are among the front-runners after sealing a comfortable 4-0 victory over Sporting Bengal United on Tuesday evening (October 5).

Braces from Timothy Ogunrinde and Robbie Norris sealed the three points over the strugglers from Mile End.

This followed an impressive 3-1 victory over promotion hopefuls Saffron Walden Town last Saturday.

Goals from Ogunrinde, Nathan Okoye and Joe Elliot proved enough to send the Motormen home victorious.

Neighbours Woodford Town will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Clapton under the Friday night lights at Ashton Playing Fields.

Manager Shane Baptiste and his side head into the clash on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Saffron Walden Town on Tuesday evening.

The Woods had their fixture against Takeley last Saturday postponed and will therefore be forced to re-arrange that clash.

Ilford will make the trip to Little Oakley on Saturday as they look to pull themselves up the league table.

They sealed a 2-1 victory over Southend Manor last Saturday thanks to goals from Dion Kirwan-Lewis and Jordan Fisher.

The Foxes were also due to host Clapton last night (Wednesday) at Cricklefield Stadium.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division South, Barkingside are at home to AFC Sudbury Reserves on Saturday.

They were due to travel to Brimsdown last night (Wednesday) on the back of a heavy 5-1 defeat to Buckhurst Hill last Saturday.

Frenford will play host to Ipswich Wanderers on the back of a 2-2 draw with Park View on Tuesday and a 2-1 defeat to Holland last Saturday.

Newbury Forest are at home to Holland on Saturday following a 4-3 defeat to AFC Sudbury Reserves last Saturday.