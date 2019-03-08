Redbridge Badminton team retains gold at the London Youth Games.

The Redbridge badminton team successfully retained their London Youth Games title on home turf at Redbridge Sports Centre on Saturday.

The 10 players worked well as a team, dominating all of their matches and winning 35 games and only dropping five on their way to their latest success.

The boys' team included the likes of Brandon Yap, Akhil Pillai, William Kok, Esher Bahara and Andrien Amirtganaygam, while the girls' team featured Kiera Dennis-Nelson, Gopika Leneesh, Rhea Ramakrishnan, Lekhana Ponmutugan and Sanya Nayeck.

Redbridge were drawn against Greenwich, Bexley and Hillingdon in their first round of games and won 5-0, 4-1 and 5-0 respectively.

The winners and two best runner-ups of the first round of group games progressed into the second round of group games where Redbridge went up against local rivals Havering, Harrow and Hounslow.

The good form of the players meant that Redbridge also won these three matches by 4-1, 5-0 and 5-0 scorelines, respectively.

Redbridge now progressed into the knock-out semi-final where they played Bromley and their players continued their strong run with a convincing 4-1 win.

That set them up for a repeat of last year's final against Sutton, after the south London squad beat Havering in their semi-final tie.

And the Redbridge team started off strongly in the final, winning the boys' singles and girls' doubles in two easy sets.

The girls' singles saw a young Redbridge player compete strongly against an older, more experienced player and only narrowly lose a tight second game.

With the match score now at 2-1 in favour of Redbridge, focus shifted to the boys' doubles and mixed doubles.

The boys' doubles match was closely contested with Redbridge clinching the match in a tight third set.

Sutton won the mixed doubles in two sets but it proved only a consolation as Redbridge claimed a 3-2 victory and another gold to maintain their excellent record in the competition.

Eight of the 10 players are either current or former members of the Yonex Redbridge Badminton Performance Centre.