South Woodford earn rewards at Rainham

South Woodford claim the second Rainham at Spring Farm Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

South Woodford came out on top against Rainham in their Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three clash at Spring Farm Park on Saturday.

The hosts chose to bat first after winning the toss and Jas Hothi (22) and Tom Herbert (26) put on 68, before falling in quick succession to Krishan Vadher.

A Rainham batsman hits six runs against South Woodford

Bi Patel (28) added 64 with Ronnie Jackson before Viv Hassen struck, with Vadher (3-55) ending Jackson's innings on 50 after hitting nine fours.

Action from the match between Rainham (batting) and South Woodford at Spring Farm Park

Daniel Skipper (31 off 24) and Ben Little (36 not out off 18) helped Rainham reach 242-6 from their 45 overs, before Little struck two early blows with the ball to leave the visitiors 22-2.

A stumping attempt by the South Woodford wicketkeeper against Rainham at Spring Farm Park

Jamal Richards hit eight fours in his 39 off 34 balls, dominating a 47-run stand with opener Harry Neicho, who saw two more teammates come and go to leave South Woodford 114-5.

That was as good as it got for Rainham, though, as Vadher helped add an unbroken 131 for the sixth wicket, finishing unbeaten on 55 from 68 balls with seven fours.

A South Woodford bowler in action against Rainham at Spring Farm Park

Neicho hit a six and 10 fours to finish 80 not out from 97 balls as South Woodford reached their target with 19 balls left.



