South Woodford earn rewards at Rainham
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
South Woodford came out on top against Rainham in their Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three clash at Spring Farm Park on Saturday.
The hosts chose to bat first after winning the toss and Jas Hothi (22) and Tom Herbert (26) put on 68, before falling in quick succession to Krishan Vadher.
Bi Patel (28) added 64 with Ronnie Jackson before Viv Hassen struck, with Vadher (3-55) ending Jackson's innings on 50 after hitting nine fours.
Daniel Skipper (31 off 24) and Ben Little (36 not out off 18) helped Rainham reach 242-6 from their 45 overs, before Little struck two early blows with the ball to leave the visitiors 22-2.
Jamal Richards hit eight fours in his 39 off 34 balls, dominating a 47-run stand with opener Harry Neicho, who saw two more teammates come and go to leave South Woodford 114-5.
You may also want to watch:
That was as good as it got for Rainham, though, as Vadher helped add an unbroken 131 for the sixth wicket, finishing unbeaten on 55 from 68 balls with seven fours.
Neicho hit a six and 10 fours to finish 80 not out from 97 balls as South Woodford reached their target with 19 balls left.
Most Read
- 1 Six males detained after alleged brawl in Gants Hill
- 2 Surge testing across Redbridge after two new cases of South African variant found
- 3 Jailed: Armed robber who targeted banks and Post Office
- 4 Ramadan 2021: Ilford mum on enjoying daily fast
- 5 Ilford Debenhams to shut down in days
- 6 Ex bowling club to become private nursery despite hundreds calling for community space
- 7 Live blog: Dagenham & Redbridge v Woking
- 8 'I'd rather be teaching' - Sick pay strike continues at high school
- 9 Teen stabbed in Chadwell Heath
- 10 Embankment, London Assembly, economy, racism and Iftar