News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Sisters Porter and Sember picked for European Athletics Indoor Championships

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:59 PM February 23, 2021   
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Tiffany Porter of Great Britain clears the last hurdle in the Women'

Tiffany Porter in the Women's 100m Hurdles during the Birmingham Diamond League at Alexander Stadium - Credit: British Athletics via Getty Imag

Woodford Green Essex Ladies sisters Tiffany Porter and Cindy Sember have booked their tickets to Torun, Poland for next month's European Athletics Indoor Championships.

Vastly experienced Porter, 33, will go into the championships as one of the gold medal contenders. She currently tops the European women's 60m standings after her 7.89sec effort at American Track League One World Athletics Indoor Tour meet last month in Arizona.

Ten years ago she won silver on her Great Britain & Northern Ireland debut at the European Indoors in Paris, clocking the British record of 7.80 - which still stands.

Meanwhile younger sister Cindy clocked a season's best 8.01 at the fourth edition of American Track League World Athletics Indoor Tour meet in Fayetteville, Arizona last Sunday which was good enough to earn her Team GB spot to the Polish city.

"That's one of the fastest times for me since 2017," she said. "Other than a pretty bad reaction to the gun, I'm finally feeling like my race is coming back.

You may also want to watch:

"Happy to have a better race this week and feeling pretty good about where things are because there is lots of room for improvement. Looking forward to seeing what's in store!"

Fellow WGEL athletes failed to make the mark during the British Athletics European Indoor Selection Trials which was held across three venues last weekend.

Most Read

  1. 1 Appeal to trace man following brutal Ilford gang rape
  2. 2 Ilford driver slapped with School Streets fine after vandal turns sign the wrong way
  3. 3 Clayhall residents oppose School Streets plan
  1. 4 Ilford mosque transformed into pop-up vaccine clinic
  2. 5 Man suffers head injuries in assault in Goodmayes
  3. 6 Ilford BID and council host webinar on roadmap to reopen Ilford businesses
  4. 7 Hero police dog collars suspected drug dealer armed with Samurai sword
  5. 8 What are the 4 stages of easing coronavirus restrictions?
  6. 9 Covid, Greavsie, Fairlop Waters, driving charges, cats and Barnardo's
  7. 10 Virtual cake sale to raise funds for Redbridge MS centre

At Lee Valley Athletics Centre, Edmonton Shanara Hibbert (12.77m) was beaten in a two-field women's triple jump by Blackheath & Bromley's Jashisa Thomas (12.93m). While at Loughborough University William Grimsey finished third with a season's best 2.17m in men's high jump.

Athletics

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police investigating a brutal assault outside the Marks and Spencer in Ilford High Road Ilford Exchange have released footage of the attack in a bid for witnesses to come forward. 

Crime | Video

Appeal to identify two men in unprovoked Ilford assault

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
The gyratory is a one-way system in Ilford town centre involving Ilford Hill and Chapel Road.

Redbridge Council

Ilford gyratory: Council will lead redevelopment

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Fairlop Waters hosting an Open Day to promote different outdoor activities.. Adrian and Fraser Simps

Redbridge Council

Fairlop Sailing Centre to remain closed during upgrade, while staff sacked

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Redbridge Council received an extra £500,000 grant from the Greater London Authority to help turn the town centre into a cultural quarter, with public art and improved lighting and accessibility. 

Redbridge Council

Redbridge receives £500k grant to create a 'Cultural Quarter' in Ilford

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus