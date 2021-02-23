Sisters Porter and Sember picked for European Athletics Indoor Championships

Published: 1:59 PM February 23, 2021

Tiffany Porter in the Women's 100m Hurdles during the Birmingham Diamond League at Alexander Stadium - Credit: British Athletics via Getty Imag

Woodford Green Essex Ladies sisters Tiffany Porter and Cindy Sember have booked their tickets to Torun, Poland for next month's European Athletics Indoor Championships.

Vastly experienced Porter, 33, will go into the championships as one of the gold medal contenders. She currently tops the European women's 60m standings after her 7.89sec effort at American Track League One World Athletics Indoor Tour meet last month in Arizona.

Ten years ago she won silver on her Great Britain & Northern Ireland debut at the European Indoors in Paris, clocking the British record of 7.80 - which still stands.

Meanwhile younger sister Cindy clocked a season's best 8.01 at the fourth edition of American Track League World Athletics Indoor Tour meet in Fayetteville, Arizona last Sunday which was good enough to earn her Team GB spot to the Polish city.

"That's one of the fastest times for me since 2017," she said. "Other than a pretty bad reaction to the gun, I'm finally feeling like my race is coming back.

"Happy to have a better race this week and feeling pretty good about where things are because there is lots of room for improvement. Looking forward to seeing what's in store!"

Fellow WGEL athletes failed to make the mark during the British Athletics European Indoor Selection Trials which was held across three venues last weekend.

At Lee Valley Athletics Centre, Edmonton Shanara Hibbert (12.77m) was beaten in a two-field women's triple jump by Blackheath & Bromley's Jashisa Thomas (12.93m). While at Loughborough University William Grimsey finished third with a season's best 2.17m in men's high jump.